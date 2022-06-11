Spiderman star swings into popular Belfast burger joint

Jacob Batalon, who has played Spidey’s best pal Ned drops into Mikey’s Deli

Staff at Mikey's posed for a picture with Jacob before he left with his entourage.

SPIDERMAN star Jacob Batalon has paid a surprise visit to a popular Belfast takeaway after jetting into town to meet up with fellow Hollywood celeb Kevin Hart.

Jacob, better known as Spiderman’s best pal Ned Leeds in the Marvel Universe, popped into city centre burger joint Mikey’s Deli with his entourage for some late-night grub on Friday.

After chatting to staff and posing for pictures with stunned fans Jacob ordered a selection of Mikey’s American-style burgers and loaded fries for him and his pals before heading off into the night.

Mikey’s Deli owner Mikey Curran said onlookers were shocked to see the Hollywood actor casually grabbing a bite to eat in Belfast city centre.

He said: “Jacob was a gentleman and was very nice to all the staff and customers. Very down to earth.

“He ordered a great selection of food with his group, thanked everyone and posed for a photo.

“You could hear some of the customers and people walking past whispering 'is that him? Couldn't be!'

“He ordered our famous burgers; meat, chicken and veggie as well as our famous fries between him and his group.

“We don’t know how he heard about Mikey’s but we believe one of his team brought them all round as they knew of our reputation for good, fresh, American-style food especially at that time of night.

“It was great he decided to support a local business and was so courteous to everyone. We always maintain we have the best customers in the world and this was a nice surprise for some of them and the team.

“We’d like to thank Jacob for dropping in, it was a total geek out, any friend of Spidey is a friend of ours, what a legend.”

It is believed Jacob is in Belfast to work with comedian and actor Kevin Hart who has been here for several months filming a new Netflix movie and performing a string of comedy shows at local venues.