Spirit of NI Awards: Brave Dáithí MacGabhann is a little legend

Livewire five-year-old who successfully overturned organ legislation owns the stage as he accepts gong

Little Dáithí Mac Gabhann was the star of the show at The Culloden

Dáithí Mac Gabhann holding up his Special Recognition Award with his dad Máirtín and mum Seph, with Jimmy Nesbitt, Martin Breen and host Ruth Gorman, at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards — © Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Special Recognition winner Dáithí Mac Gabhann is congratulated by Christine Lampard on stage at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards ceremony

“Organ donation saves lives,” that’s the mantra of adorable five-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann whose touching story saw him given a Special Recognition honour at this year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

The brave west Belfast youngster is himself in need of a life-saving heart transplant and has been battling for survival since he was born.

Little Dáithí has already undergone a series of surgeries and at one stage his parents were told he had just a 10 per cent chance of pulling through.

But it’s that fighting spirit that has not only seen him live a life like any other kid but inspired him and his family to help others — by a change in legislation here in his name.

Dáithí’s Law means that people here will automatically become organ donors with an opt out rather than opt in system, which could save hundreds of lives each year.

His dad Máirtín said: “The actual big day was on the 8th of February, that was the final stage and that’s when the politicians agreed. We had lobbied and tortured the politicians about this and we were extremely confident they’d follow through.

“But at that stage, if you can remember, it was a matter of getting it to the floor (of the Assembly) because (First Minister) Paul Givan had resigned. And believe it or not, if you look back at his speech, Paul Givan mentions his wife, his kids — and Dáithí.

“To be honest, when Robin Swann announced Dáithí’s Law, bar him being born and our newest being born, it’s definitely the proudest day of my life.

Ulster Bank's Terry Robb with award-winner Dáithí Mac Gabhann, James Nesbitt OBE, Sunday Life editor Martin Breen and mum and dad Seph and Máirtín — © Stephen Hamilton

“Because that was the government and the minister of health recognising Dáithí’s work over the last few years.

“I feel that Dáithí moved mountains to get there, to help the health minister change the law, and I still believe it to this day.

“I know there were so many people involved and so many people that have campaigned for the change of law in organ donation over the years, and I don’t think I’m that biased when I say that without Dáithí I don’t think it would have happened, and it just fills my heart with pride that he’s my son and that he’s achieved so much in his short life.”

The P2 pupil at Bunscoil An tSléibhe Dhuibh was presented with his award by actor James Nesbitt, Sunday Life editor Martin Breen and Ulster Bank’s Terry Robb at the gala ceremony in the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra, Co Down.

Máirtín added: “It was an absolute honour to find out that Dáithí was a finalist in the Spirit of Northern Ireland awards.

“There have been rough days in the past and there are still rough days now, but what we have done with our campaign for organ donation, is we’ve channelled all those feelings and turned it into something really positive.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann with dad Máirtín and mum Seph pictured at the Sunday Life Spirit of NI Awards — © Stephen Hamilton

“So to find out that we were nominated and made finalists and then won was just an absolute honour, we were delighted and this is one of the brighter days.”

Last week coincidentally also marked Organ Donation Week, and Dáithí himself is still in need of a new heart, as he told us, “So I can go to WWE” — the little livewire is a huge wrestling fan.

Dáithí was born with an extremely rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, for which there is no cure, and Máirtín said he and his partner Seph had many difficult days as their boy had to fight for his life from the moment he was born.

He explained: “When we found out that Dáithí was going to have a heart condition it was at Seph’s 20-week scan, and to be honest, we didn’t know what to expect.

Special Recognition winner Dáithí Mac Gabhann is congratulated by Christine Lampard on stage at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards ceremony

“But when Dáithí was born on the 21st of October, 2016, he had his first open-heart surgery at four days old and then the day after that his wee body started to fail and he was placed on a life-support machine.

“And at that stage he was given under a 10 per cent chance of life and by 10 days old he had undergone two open-heart surgeries and plenty of other surgeries and so many interventions and at that stage he wasn’t supposed to make it.

“Those were the roughest days of Dáithí’s life for sure. He would then go on to have a stroke, he wasn’t able to move, and there was just so many things that happened during the first 46 days of his life when he was in intensive care in London.

“And to look at him now, you wouldn’t think that he’s the same little boy.”

The family then faced a fresh challenge when they were told, when Dáithí was just 15 months old, that he would need a life-saving heart transplant — something he is still waiting for four years on.

Máirtín said: “The first couple of years of his life was very rocky but after those initial 46 days he did start to get a wee bit stronger.”

But unfortunately in January 2018, they found out that there was no more treatment for Dáithí at that stage and the only chance to save Dáithí’s life would be that of a heart transplant.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill meeting Daithi MacGabhann in Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast

“And what that means is, with transplants of any kind, that all other avenues have been exhausted and that it’s kind of a last chance.

“Dáithí is now on the waiting list for a heart for over four years and thankfully he has remained stable enough that Dáithí has been able to make a difference in the world.

“And because of Dáithí, and because of Dáithí’s story, I’m so proud to say that so many lives have been saved through organ donation,” added Máirtín.

“The amount of families that have so kindly reached out to us to say that they have donated loved ones’ organs because they knew Dáithí’s story, it just warms my heart so much.

“And that’s why we established the Donate4Daithi campaign and those stories the families share with me, they are the biggest achievements.

“I know it might appear that the change of law, Dáithí’s Law, would possibly be the biggest achievement, but it’s definitely to hear from families who have gone through tragedy and they’re reaching out to share how proud they are of their loved ones going on to save lives.

"And when I hear that they’ve done that in my son’s name, I can’t even explain the feeling.

“But the thing is with Dáithí, is that he still needs a heart transplant. He still needs that gift to save his life.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann on stage at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

“And the fact that he’s done everything that he’s done and overcame while he waits for his own life to be saved is incredible.”

While their campaign will continue to raise awareness of organ donation — and the hope that Dáithí will get his new heart — Máirtín said his own heart swells with pride at what his boy has achieved and how it united the community here.

He beamed: “I can remember the day that Robbie Butler (UUP MLA) stood up on the floor (of the Stormont Assembly) and said that Dáithí has united every background here and it’s true, and he called him his captain.

“And to hear that, you know, he’s an innocent child, he knows no politics, but he just goes out there, spreads the word of organ donation and loves to tell people that ‘organ donation saves lives’.

“And I am properly biased when I say this part — that he is my hero and I’m so proud to call him my son, because if I could achieve in my life half the stuff he has in five years then I’ll be a happy man.”