Spirit of NI Awards: Dedicated teacher calls on public to get nominations in

Primary principal looks back on winning our education gong

It’s your last chance to nominate the heroes you feel deserve to be recognised at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in association with Ulster Bank.

Hundreds of readers have already been in touch to tell us about remarkable people and heart-warming feats of kindness sure to pose a predicament for the judging panel.

Our judges have the unenviable task of sifting through a flood of nominations detailing all sorts of groups and individuals achieving truly extraordinary things.

People such as Hilary Cunningham, who won last year’s Spirit of Education award and whose outstanding work as a primary school principal has had an impact that goes far beyond the school gates and into the heart of the community.

She and her colleagues’ care and devotion to the children they look after not only makes a vital difference to their lives but to their families as well.

Hilary with Lucy Dorrall and Christine Lampard

Ms Cunningham is the principal of Fane Street Primary in south Belfast, which has unique classroom make-ups and challenges that set it apart from other schools.

On the edge of the Village, an area of deprivation and educational under-achievement, Fane Street Primary serves not only the local community but the children of the many refugees that call the area home.

Last September’s ceremony was a night to remember for Ms Cunningham and all our other winners.

She is now encouraging people to get their nominations in for this year’s show before it’s too late.

“It’s lovely to get that recognition for something that you’re doing, particularly in what we do, because a lot of the families are moved on quite quickly,” she told Sunday Life.

“You don’t really see the rewards of your work, so it’s lovely that somebody actually comes along and says, ‘Yep, you’re doing a good job here’.

“It was also great to meet all the other winners and people from different walks of life because we tend to be quite insular in education and talk to each other a lot.”

In addition to educational challenges, Fane Street Primary deals with poverty, malnutrition, domestic and sexual violence, arrested development and displacement anxiety.

Ms Cunningham explained: “Some 86% of our children are from other countries. We’re very unusual for Northern Ireland.

“We have 44 different languages at the last count, so there is the challenge of that as well.

“We’re very lucky that we can use translators.

“It’s kind of forming what we like to call a Fane Street family, rather than a school.

“It’s a hard station, but nobody’s here who doesn’t want to be here to help and support our families.

“We all pull together and support each other.

“We have a diverse community in our school and quite a lot of children have been through very difficult situations, so we would look at the trauma that they’ve experienced.

“It’s making sure that children are getting their basics — that they’re fed and getting heat and light.

“I do anticipate this is going to be a big issue for us this year.

“We make foodbank referrals to Storehouse, and we try to build up our own stores in school so that if somebody comes to us in need, we can help. It’s helping the families with the basics, as well as education.

“If we don’t meet the children’s basic needs, then we can’t educate.

“It’s kind of a two-pronged approach at our school, in that we are trying to help whole families rather than just the children.

“Every child gets a school jumper. We also have a free breakfast club that we use within the school where children who cannot afford breakfast can get fed in school.

“We never, ever let a child go hungry. We make sure every child who needs a meal will get a meal, should I have to pay for that myself.

“I think the award is not just for me, it’s for everybody in the school.

“It’s for the children, it’s for the staff, it’s for the whole Fane Street family.”

Hilary in her school

Ms Cunningham was presented with her award by TV presenter Christine Lampard and Lucy Dorrall of last year’s category sponsors iPro Hydrate at our gala ceremony.

She was also given a special on-screen message from former world champion boxer Carl Frampton, who she taught as a boy when he was growing up in Tigers Bay.

Ms Cunningham said: “That was such a lovely surprise, and I was completely starstruck by all the celebrities who were present.

“I love Emmerdale and I had my photograph taken with all of them. It was great.”

The Spirit of Education award recognises an inspirational teacher who has helped children and young people fulfil their potential.

This year’s sponsor is the Public Health Agency, which paid tribute to six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, whose touching story saw him given a Special Recognition honour at last year’s awards.

The brave west Belfast youngster, who needs a new heart, and his family campaigned to reform organ donation legislation.

The new law, known as Dáithí’s Law, means people will automatically become organ donors with an opt-out rather than opt-in system, which could save hundreds of lives each year.

Public Health Agency chief executive Aidan Dawson said: “Our purpose is to protect and improve the health and social wellbeing of our population and reduce health inequalities through strong partnerships with individuals, communities and other key public, private and voluntary organisations.

“One of our key areas of work is the promotion of organ donation to raise awareness of the gift of life which it can provide.

“We welcome the new organ donation legislation , which will come into effect on June 1 to help save more lives.

“Dáithí’s Law will mean that unless they opt out, all adults will be considered a potential organ donor when they die.

“It was fantastic to see young Dáithí win the Special Recognition award last year for all the work he and his family have done in campaigning for the law change and in promoting organ donation.

“The Public Health Agency recognises the importance of young people in championing topics such as organ donation and other health promotion messaging.

“We often work with dedicated and enthusiastic teachers to help engage with our young people, and this is why supporting the education category is important.

“If you know of a truly inspirational teacher who has helped children and young people fulfil their potential, we would encourage you to submit a nomination.”

This year’s ceremony, set to be hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, will be held at the Culloden Resort and Spa in Cultra on June 30.

The deadline for nominations is midnight tonight, and the process for putting someone forward is simple.

Just email your nomination to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk with an explanation of why you think they deserve to be recognised.

Pamela Ballantine and Ibe Sesay launching this year's awards

The categories

Unsung Hero: Someone whose great deed or deeds have previously gone unnoticed but who will have made a major contribution to your life or to your community

Overcoming Adversity: Someone who has overcome huge personal challenges, whether it is dealing with illness or disability or overcoming problems

Spirit of Youth: Someone under the age of 18 who should be recognised for their special achievements

999 Hero: A member of the emergency services who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in their job

Charity Champion: Someone who has worked tirelessly for a charity or as a fundraiser for many years

Spirit of Health: A medical professional who has gone the extra mile to improve the health and wellbeing of their patients

Spirit of Education: This award recognises a truly inspirational teacher who has helped children and young people fulfil their potential

Caring Spirit: A person, young or old, who has dedicated their time to caring for a friend or family member

Spirit of Sport: Someone who has made an exceptional contribution to local sport over a number of years

Environmental Hero: Seeks to recognise an individual or community group which has gone the extra mile to care for and protect the local environment for future generations