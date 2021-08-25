Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards: Best friends who live to help others

Best friends Anne Mullan and Sharon Driscoll who have selflessly made a huge difference to the lives of many people in Mid-Ulster, received a Special Commendation award sponsored by The Boulevard in our Unsung Hero category.

Aware that many in their community had lost their jobs and faced poverty during the early part of the pandemic, the girls started to deliver food parcels to the most vulnerable.

Realising there was even greater need around their home town of Cookstown and further afield, they went on to establish their own charity shop, Halo Helping Hands, which opened in April of this year.

Since March 2020 the two women have worked tirelessly for their community, making Christmas special for over 300 children in need and ensuring they also had a happy Easter.

Read more Spirit of NI awards 2021: Troubles pension champion Peter Heathwood dedicates award to fellow victims

Now the girls work closely with social services to identify those most in need who they help through their charity shop which is located just outside Cookstown on the Grange Road.

Surprisingly the women were strangers before Covid struck but their joint love for helping people has seen them forge a close bond throughout the past 17 months.

Sharon (41) is married to Conor (39), a BBC researcher and assistant producer and they have four children: Caitlin (18), Lana (14), Cora (9) and Caiden (5).

Anne (50) has four grown-up children Raquel, Sammy Joe, Cathal and Tony and is also a grandmother to nine. She lives with her partner Jimmy Devlin, a carer. She started making food parcels during the first lockdown and Sharon came on board early to help.

Sharon explains: “We were delivering around 100 food parcels a day at one point. Whenever lockdown ended and things got back to some normality we saw a bigger need, not just for food but for clothing and toys and even for people setting up home.

“We decided to look for premises and even though we had no money for rent or a deposit, we opened the shop and everything fell into place.

“Donations just kept coming in and to date between what we sell in the shop and the support from donations, we have kept going.”

The girls launched a huge toy appeal in the run-up to Christmas and managed to fill bin bags with 10 toys in each for an incredible 333 children.

This summer they have been raising funds to pay for a day out for families who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford it.

They have gathered vouchers for the cinema, soft play areas and even arranged picnics for the beach for a total of 33 families in their area.

Regarded as “angels” by their grateful community, one local admirer commented: “I would dread to think how our community could cope without this charity. These two ladies should be extremely proud of themselves and I fully believe they should be rewarded for the great work and support they provide the mid Ulster area.”

Overwhelmed to receive our award, Anne said: “We are very proud and honoured to be chosen. It’s fantastic Halo is getting the reception it deserves.”