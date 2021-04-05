Spy-cam NI doc who secretly recorded colleagues and family friends in toilet faces being struck off

A disgraced doctor who secretly recorded strangers, colleagues and even family friends using toilets is facing being struck-off the medical register following disciplinary proceedings this week.

Sex creep Mark McClure (52) has only recently been freed from prison having served half of a nine-month sentence behind bars after he admitted 11 counts of voyeurism.

A hearing before the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) began against McClure in Manchester on Monday and is scheduled to run until this Wednesday.

The tribunal is expected to deliver its findings and sanctions within 28 days of the hearing.

McClure, a radiologist, is formerly from Hillsborough but more recently has had an address in Bangor West, Co Down.

The MPTS hears cases against doctors where serious concerns have been raised leading to their fitness to practise being called into question by the General Medical Council.

A statement by the MPTS said Dr McClure's tribunal will look into two sets of offences.

The first set resulted in McClure being handed a nine-month probation order in 2017 for voyeurism offences at a unisex toilet in Hillsborough Private Clinic. In December last year, he was jailed at Craigavon Crown Court for similar crimes at toilets at his former home and at Craigavon Area Hospital.

SORDID: Recordings were made at Craigavon Area Hospital

Jailing McClure, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said that as a "highly respected and highly regarded senior consultant," he had abused that respect and trust to carry out his seedy offences in the toilets at the hospital.

"Perhaps even more repellent is that he carried out the same activity at his own home, recording and retaining material for his own sexual gratification," said the judge.

He also ordered McClure to sign the police sex offenders' register for the next 10 years.

McClure, of Grange Road in Bangor, admitted 11 voyeurism offences committed between July 2014 and December 2014.

It was the investigation into his offences at the clinic at Hillsborough which led to further charges.

He had hidden an iPhone in the air vent at a unisex toilet. Police seized his phone, a computer and a memory stick which led to covertly recorded clips at other locations being found, including at a toilet at his Hillsborough home.

Hillsborough Private Clinic where he once practised

Arrested and interviewed about the charges, father-of-three McClure claimed he couldn't really remember if there was footage in the computer and memory stick as he had been suffering from psychological and financial stress.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Lynch revealed the monthly household income when he was married was around £15,000 but labelled his lack of memory claims as "obvious lies."

He also said that according to reports from probation and a psychologist who has been treating McClure, his attitude to the offences was "less than frank and forthcoming" as he tried to minimise his involvement, denied an interest in voyeuristic behaviours and engaged in "obfuscation" when pressed about his behaviour.

The judge imposed a seven-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order which compels McClure to register any mobile phone with police and to allow officers in to his home to check that he is complying.

A defence lawyer described McClure's offences as a "mission of self-destruction" which had led to "seismic ramifications" for his family.

Craigavon Crown Court heard that as well as facing prison, McClure's behaviour had ruined his career, his marriage and his relationship with his three children.