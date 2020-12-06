Spy-cam Northern Ireland doctor's life flushed down toilet after losing career and marriage

A disgraced doctor is facing jail after he admitted secretly filming strangers, colleagues and even family friends using the toilet.

While Mark McClure (52) was freed on bail pending sentencing on December 15, Craigavon Crown Court was told he faced a maximum two-year jail sentence for multiple offences of voyeurism, linked to his recording of women at the hospital where he worked and even in his own home.

A defence lawyer described his client's offences as a "mission of self-destruction" that had "seismic ramifications" for his family.

As well as facing a prison sentence over the offences committed five years ago, McClure's behaviour has ruined his career, his marriage and his relationship with his three children.

The defendant, formerly of Hillsborough but now of Grange Road in Bangor, entered guilty pleas last month to 11 counts of voyeurism, committed on various dates between July and December 2014.

It is the second time that the shamed radiologist has been convicted of such offences.

The private clinic in Hillsborough

He was handed a nine-month probation order in February 2017 after he attempted to record women using the toilet at Hillsborough Private Clinic.

That investigation led to the fresh charges, a prosecutor told the latest hearing on Thursday.

He said he charges related to three places where McClure recorded women using the toilet: a bathroom in his home, a disabled toilet at the medical education centre at Craigavon Area Hospital and a toilet in the radiology department of Craigavon Area Hospital.

In the offences committed in February 2015, McClure stashed his iPhone in the air vent of the unisex toilet at Hillsborough Private Clinic.

After his crimes were uncovered by suspicious staff, the PSNI seized his phone, a computer and a memory stick.

When the devices were finally examined more than two years later, police officers uncovered covertly recorded video footage.

Prosecutor Neil Connor QC described to the court how two family friends were recorded using the toilet in McClure's former home, a sprawling, five-bedroom house with grounds and stables in Hillsborough.

"The position of the phone was such that both victims' private parts were clearly visible on the recordings," said the barrister.

He added that the women had identified themselves from stills extracted from the footage.

Moving to the offences at the hospital where McClure had worked for 15 years, Mr Connor said the consultant radiologist "secreted his phone in the disabled toilet of the medical education centre and recorded a number of females using the facilities".

Three as yet unidentified women were captured on camera.

The footage recorded in the radiology department was different in that rather than hiding the phone and hoping it was not discovered, McClure held his handset against what appeared to be a gap in the toilet door.

He recorded three women there, one identified as a former colleague and two who remain unknown.

Mr Connor said that, as with the offences in the private clinic, a number of clips were recorded in the department.

Interviewed by police, the father-of-three claimed that, in the lead-up to the offences, he had been suffering from psychological and financial stress.

He said he had "no interest" in voyeurism, but a police expert who examined his computer found he had visited websites linked to it.

Mr Connor said there was a blatant breach of trust and "some degree of planning and premeditation" in the offences.

He added that the women who had been identified, and who had made victim impact statements, told of feeling "violated and deeply distressed", with one even undergoing psychotherapy at significant cost to herself.

Defence barrister Frank O'Donoghue offered an apology on behalf of his client and said McClure had expressed genuine remorse and insight into the impact of his offences.

He added that the defendant had completed his probation order, had been undergoing intensive cognitive behavioural therapy and had been assessed as posing a low risk of committing further offences.

Mr O'Donoghue told the court that matters between his client and the General Medical Council were still ongoing, with a further disciplinary hearing scheduled to take place in March. He added that by spying on the women, McClure had ruined his reputation and likely his career.

The barrister also stressed that the impact of the defendant's offending on his family had been "seismic" and had destroyed his marriage and his relationship with his children.

Mr O'Donoghue further revealed that his client had been remotely reading CT and MRI scans of Covid-19 patients for a medical agency but has now been summarily dismissed from that job following his admissions in October.

Adjourning sentencing, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said he wanted to reflect on all the information that had been placed before him.