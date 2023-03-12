SSE Airtricity: Regulator may act as company struggles to support worried gas customers

Consumers left waiting months for a response as firm admits to huge volume of calls

The Utility Regulator says it is considering options to address the problem

Desperate consumers facing huge gas bills have been struggling to contact Northern Ireland’s largest supplier for months, leading to an intervention from the Utility Regulator.

The volume of calls to SSE Airtricity Gas NI has left them floundering in the face of furious customers who report spending hours on hold waiting to get through only to be cut off, call-back requests being ignored and emails left unanswered.

Former director of the Northern Ireland Audit Office, Stephen McCormick, is one of the many SSE customers hitting out.

He took to Twitter to express his frustration after repeated fruitless attempts to contact SSE.

“Sought to query uplift in gas DD (direct debit). Twice calls cut off,” he said. “Third time chose call-back but no call-back despite supposedly keeping place in queue.

“New tariff ignored large credit balance, my last complaint ignored, don’t fund them!

“Called again & eventually disconnected (again) even by continuing to press the unnecessary option to wait!

“Round & round in circles. Can’t get through on phone. Twitter account doesn’t deal with gas.”

One fellow Twitter user replied, adding: “Same problem for me. I think a lot of people are finding it impossible to get through to them. Am wondering if cancelling the direct debit would get us some attention.”

Another frustrated customer who responded to Mr McCormick on Twitter, added: “Have tried to call, on hold for hours at a time and eventually cut off, have requested call-back which have never been received.”

SSE Airtricity Gas NI, part of the SSE Group headquartered in Scotland, hiked the price of their gas last winter with customers across Northern Ireland receiving hefty bills in the post since.

The only other competitor, Firmus Energy, announced on Wednesday they would be slashing prices by a fifth in April while SSE will not.

Many people have reported being unable to contact SSE on the phone or via email for months leading to the Utility Regulator stepping in and threatening action if services don’t improve.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the problems that customers are experiencing when getting in touch with energy suppliers.

“We have repeatedly made clear to suppliers our expectations regarding existing obligations and standards for responding to customer queries.

“We are actively engaging with the companies on this issue to ensure that customers across Northern Ireland are protected by a robust and transparent framework regarding customer service.

“We are actively considering a range of options to strengthen that framework and protect consumers.”

Many have also contacted the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland over the debacle, including Mr McCormick, who added: “Thanks to CCNI I was contacted by an SSE complaint manager.

“I will receive full refund of my large credit balance. Apologised for not responding to my initial complaint last July. Receiving £100 for not responding to me.

“I would have preferred SSE had listened to me in July, perhaps saving so many people increased hardship in an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis rather than receiving £100 compensation. The hardship to others is what really angers me.”

A spokesman for SSE Airtricity Gas NI insisted customers are the company’s “priority”.

He said: “Our customer support teams are receiving an unprecedented volume of contacts as customers seek support with energy queries and the Government’s Energy Bill Support Scheme.

“We understand how this situation would be frustrating for our customers.

“In response to the increased number of customer queries to our contact centre, we have taken steps to reduce call volumes and wait times for customers, including reassigning back office staff to support call volumes, recruiting more customer support agents and extra resources assigned to support online queries.

“We are working hard to manage this increased demand and supporting our customers remains a priority.”