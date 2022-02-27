Stab victim’s sister lashes out at trolls

A grieving sister has bravely hit back at online trolls for their “hurtful” comments about her little brother who was stabbed to death.

Melissa Leeman says Reece was “not a monster or a house breaker”.

She spoke out after his killer, David Matchett, from Upper Greenwell Street, Ards, was handed an eight-and-half-year sentence after admitting manslaughter.

Reece, who was 21, was stabbed to death during a robbery East Belfast back in 2019.

His accomplice had already admitted burglary.

The court was told the pair decided to rob Matchett’s stash of cannabis they knew was in his kitchen.

He was first grabbed by the throat but as they moved into the kitchen Matchett grabbed a large knife.

During the ensuing confusion, Reece was stabbed six times.

“Reece isn’t here to defend himself, but he isn’t the monster that people are making him out to be,’’ says Melissa Leeman.

She also revealed her brother suffered from nerve damage to his left leg as a result of a workplace fall, had eight slipped discs, as well as scoliosis of the spine.

Reece managed stagger out of the house, but collapsed and died nearby.

In the aftermath his killer hid the knife in a neighbour’s wheelie bin, but it was later found during searches.

Initially charged with murder, prosecutors accepted manslaughter, partly because of the traumatic situation Matchett was faced with and his “intellectual limitations”.

Reece’s sister doesn’t believe he’s in any way remorseful, despite reports stating he was.

"He hasn’t shown any emotion or display any sympathy at court, as all he did is simply sit there with his head down and any time he looked at me, he just looked away ,’’ says Melissa.

“If he did say sorry, I think I would ask him why, why he persisted to inflict six stab wounds, why not just the one, why go that extra mile to put the knife into Reece’s heart.”

The sentence she says “will never reduce the pain that we are going through”.

“You almost thought after sentence that Reece would come home but then reality bites and you realise that Reece is never going to come home,” says the still grieving Melissa.

Adding to the family’s pain, comments the case has attracted on social media with some supporting Matchett’s actions, saying Reece “got what he deserved”.

“I want them to take a walk in my shoes. They’re writing comments he was this and he was that, but if they had known him before this happened, they wouldn’t be judging him,’’ she says.

Melissa insists there was a different side to her brother.

“He was an absolute gentleman who would’ve gone out of his way to help anybody and everyone.”

“We are completely heartbroken and ripped to shreds, and it’s like my grandfather said, we are three years into a life sentence which has no release date and no parole.

“In that time Matchett has been able to enjoy birthdays and Christmas. Our family is never going to be the same again.

“Reece will never be forgotten about.”