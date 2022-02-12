Stabbing victim had survived being shot in the head twice

Mr Gavin before he was shot in 2015

The house on Harcourt Drive, north Belfast, where Mr Gavin was stabbed

A man who died after being stabbed at a house in north Belfast previously survived being shot twice in the head in an attack that left him blind in one eye and needing a wheelchair.

Martin Gavin passed away in hospital last Sunday a month after being attacked on Harcourt Drive in the Oldpark area of the city.

The 47-year-old was shot in 2015, but his death is not linked to that incident.

Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of his attackers.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Martin Gavin was taken to hospital on the morning of Friday, January 7, after being stabbed in a house in north Belfast’s Harcourt Drive.

“He sadly passed away some four weeks later, on the morning of Sunday, February 6. His life has been cut short and a family has been left bereft.”

Mr Gavin had children with his former common-law wife Cathy McKay, who was with him when a gunman smashed the window of the car they were in with a long-barrelled firearm before shooting him.

The attack was linked to a feud in the Traveller community, of which Mr Gavin was a member.

Ms McKay has previously spoken of other tragedies in her life, including the deaths of her two sisters through drug addiction within three weeks of each other.

Making a call for more services for those battling substance abuse, she bravely revealed details of her battles following the deaths of Bridget, a 30-year-old mother-of-four, and sister Geraldine (27), a mother-of-five, on April 11 and May 4, 2019, respectively.

“I don’t want my daddy to go through that again,” the 34-year-old mother-of-eight told the Belfast Telegraph.

She added that her addiction problems began around the age of 16 when she started taking painkillers. She had a number of children with Mr Gavin.

Mr Gavin died last Sunday morning as a result of wounds suffered in the attack.

The house where the stabbing happened is occupied by a mother and two grown sons who moved to the area last September. They are originally from the Glen Road in west Belfast.

Detectives are still piecing together what happened in the hours leading up the fatal stabbing.

The murdered man arrived at the house by taxi in his wheelchair during the afternoon or early evening of February 6.

Locals woke early the next morning to the sounds of a commotion at the house.

This was followed by the arrival of the police at the property at around 6.15am.

Officers then began searching the area amid reports that a suspect was on the run.

Sources said a man was later found nearby and taken into custody.

Forensic teams were in and out of the house for two days following the stabbing.

When asked whether anyone else was believed to have entered the house following Mr Gavin’s arrival, a spokesperson for the PSNI said there was no further information.

A number of people were questioned following the stabbing, but no charges have been brought.