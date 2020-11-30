Stars hit out at £30m plan to help Northern Ireland arts sector

Too much red tape attached to grants, says Jones

Showbiz stars have blasted Stormont over the rules underlying the almost £30m fund set up to cushion the Covid-hit arts sector.

Angry musicians and entertainers accuse the Department of Communities of striking the wrote note in the scheme designed to help them.

And the discord has spread to the Arts Council which is distributing the cash and insists it has to be careful with public money.

But Clubsound lead man George Jones and singer-songwriter Brian Houston have met with Justice Minister Naomi Long to warn the entertainment and music industry is on its knees.

Other artists, however, are reluctant to go public with their criticism in case it impacts on the cash aid they desperately need. Some spoke on the basis of not being identified.

They complain that to qualify for the money they have to be involved in an active project, even though concert venues and theatres have been mothballed for months.

And they are annoyed that the rules of the scheme demand that they may have to hand some of the money back.

Former BBC presenter Jones said: "I thought when I listened to the finance minister (Conor Murphy) that he was releasing £29m to help people in the music and entertainment industry that there was going to be help for us.

"Instead because it is grants it will go to dance groups, singing groups, drama groups and they are even offering help with new instruments to orchestra groups and brass bands, most of them only part time and working already in a paying job."

Jones went on: "I could not believe when I heard that the forms were sent out and to qualify for help, people had to say what project they were involved in.

"Worse than that, then, the suggestion was that any profit they make from their project should be handed back again.

"I could not believe it. I had fears of what would happen once I heard the Arts Council were involved."

Backed by Houston and many, anonymous others, he pleaded: "When will the Assembly, not the Arts Council realise that the professional music and entertainment industry is on its knees and they need help with finance even to pay the rent.

"We don't need pay-back grants of offers of new instruments. Wake up Assembly - because of your rules and Covid regulations, which we understand, we haven't worked since March.

"So can you help us financially in an uncomplicated way without the red tape ?"

But the Arts Council confirmed: "All applicants to the individual Emergency Response Programme would be obliged to include details of the project or production they plan to work on with the support of public funding.

"This programme was signed to help support individual musicians, artists, actors, craftspeople, and freelancers and other creative practitioners during the challenging circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic."

Arts Council letters making grant offers also include the proviso: "If you spend less than the whole grant, you must return the unspent amount to us promptly.

"If the grant part-funds the project, you must return the appropriate share of the unspent amount to us."

A statement from the arts body added: "As the grant comes from public funds you must account to us for any profit that it makes from the project and we reserve the right to require you pay back all or part of the grant."

And a spokeswoman added: "This is simply a clause that protects public funding and ensures it is used for its original purpose, to support those in need who have no alternative means of delivering a creative project."