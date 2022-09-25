Stars of the BBC’s Hotel People ring the changes after surprise proposal

Romance is in the air for two of the stars of the hit new BBC TV series The Hotel People.

Head housekeeper at the Culloden hotel Rose O’Neill (32) was left speechless when long-term boyfriend, concierge Jonathan Wade (42) finally popped the question after nine years together.

The couple are now familiar faces in Northern Ireland after allowing cameras to follow them in a rare behind-the-scenes look at running the busy establishments in the Hastings chain.

Last week we saw Rose promoted from deputy housekeeper at the Europa to a new role as head of the housekeeping team in the Culloden where new fiancé Jonathan has also taken up a new role as head concierge, moving from The Grand Central.

The couple now face the dilemma of where to have their reception as they plan their wedding after Jonathan sprung his surprise proposal last week.

Rose reveals how he took her unawares by popping the question in front of his entire family on holiday in Ballycastle while playing the board game Articulate.

“He hadn’t told anyone, so I think his mum was as shocked as I was,” she admits.

“It was his turn to play the board game and when he proposed at first I thought it was part of the game.

“He was very nervous and I think he was worried about whether or not I was going to say yes. He had bought me a lovely proposal ring and said I could pick my own engagement ring.

“I dragged him back to Belfast the next morning and picked a lovely ring and we opened a bottle of fizz to celebrate.”

The couple met while working in the Europa Hotel where Rose started as assistant housekeeper in 2012 and Jonathan worked as a concierge.

Rose had started work as a waitress in hospitality at the age of 18 to help pay her way through university. However she says she fell in love with “the buzz” of the industry and decided to make a career out it.

Now that The Hotel People series is being aired nationally they are getting used to being in the limelight.

“People coming into the hotel would comment that they have seen you on TV and I have suppliers I have dealt with for years but never met, who email to say they can now put a face to the name.

“It’s a bit surreal for us but I think people don’t realise the work that goes on behind the scenes in a hotel.

“I was happy to be filmed but Jonathan was a bit camera shy and chooses not to really feature although you do see him in some clips,” added Rose.

Delighted to be back working together at the same hotel, the couple hope to set a date for their big day soon.

Spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting a venue, Rose adds: “I suppose working in the hotel industry you would think we would know immediately where to have our wedding but we haven’t decided yet. It might be nice to have it in the Europa where we both met.”

Director of hotels at the Hastings Group, James McGinn was thrilled for the couple. He said: “Wishing Rose and Jonathan my most sincere congratulations. It’s been a long time coming ... I know a few establishments who would be delighted to look after them “

You can catch The Hotel People on BBC One NI at 10.40pm on Monday nights. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.