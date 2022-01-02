State papers: £9m Harland & Wolff crane insurance policy deemed unnecessary

Harland and Wolff’s famous Samson and Goliath cranes in the Belfast shipyard were insured for £9million in 1976 — the equivalent of £60million today.

A company memo in February that year revealed the insurance policy, at an annual premium of £56,000, had been taken out as a condition of a Shipbuilding Industry Board loan.

But in the letter from Douglas Cooper, the Assistant Managing Director, to the Department of Commerce, he said they intended to cancel it after the loan terms had been scrapped.

He wrote: “Now that the SIB loan agreement has been terminated, this undertaking no longer applies, and we are of the opinion that the continuation of such insurance cover is an expensive safety net which we consider to be rather unnecessary and one which we cannot afford. Apart from possible damage caused by riots and civil commotion, which ought to be recoverable from Government sources anyway, the two other sources of possible damage are explosions in the engine rooms and structural failure.

“With regard to the former, we are proposing to improve fire precaution arrangements within the engine rooms and we do not consider there any likelihood of structural failure.”

An earlier missive from September 1975, marked confidential in the same file and released by the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland last week, stated that there was “concern” from “both the RUC and the Army” that security cages costing £16,000 be placed around the legs of the cranes to “safeguard the installation”.