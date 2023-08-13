Stiff Little Fingers: There’s no pressure like a Belfast show

His band burst onto the scene 46 years ago, but Jake Burns still finds gigs at home nerve-racking

They’re homecoming heroes, but Still Little Fingers still find gigs in Belfast “nerve-racking”.

The band burst onto the punk scene 46 years ago, a year before their 1978 anthem Alternative Ulster.

It was a defiant message that disaffected music lovers from both sides of the community could identify with in the most testing of times.

The renaissance of Northern Ireland’s punk heritage was amplified by the movie Good Vibrations, charting the growth of the subculture.

Ahead of Stiff Little Fingers’ headline show at Belfast’s Custom House Square festival on August 19, singer Jake Burns told Sunday Life he and his bandmates felt the pressure here more than anywhere else around the world.

He said: “I haven’t lived in Belfast for a long time, but it’s always home. It’s where I was born, where I grew up.

“I’ve still got family there and I’ve still got a bunch of friends there, so it doesn’t really matter how long I’ve been doing this or where you play, whenever you go back to play in Belfast it’s always the most nerve-racking gig ever.

“After 40-odd years of doing it, I know everything that can go wrong.”

Stiff Little Fingers

Jake, who was born in Belfast but is now based in America, said his fears were based on a scare the band faced the first time they played the festival.

He explained: “The very first time we played Custom House Square, it would have been our 40th anniversary as a band.

“We got a bunch of mates to come and play with us. Like we do every year, we try to get people not just from bands that we like but who are also friends.

“That first year we had The Stranglers and The Ruts come play with us and The Outcasts. That was a great night.

“All the other bands had played and [it had all gone] very smoothly. We were all changed and ready to go up on the stage and, suddenly, our tour manager burst into the dressing room and goes, ‘You aren’t going anywhere. All the sound’s gone down’. We’re like, ‘You’re kidding’. He said, ‘No, we might not be able to do the show’.

“We were supposed be on in a minute and there’s 5,000 people there, and I just looked at him and went, ‘Well, you can go and tell them because I’m not going out there’.”

Jake is modest about the band’s ongoing appeal, but the fact is they sold out the festival the first time and are on course to follow suit this time.

He said the punk rockers recognised that in the era of streaming tunes, playing live was the big draw for fans and artists alike and where the focus is for SLF and others.

Stiff Little Fingers

He added: “Absolutely. That is one thing you can’t digitise and replicate. Yeah, you’re right, record sales, such as they are, are pretty much minimal, you know?

“It’s one of the reasons that bands, and particularly bands like ourselves, are kind of slow to put records out because it’s not like back in the day where you would go on tour to support the latest album.

“The live side of things, it’s become the bread and butter of any working musician these days. And to be honest, I think it separates the wheat from the chaff as well.

“There are a lot of people who can make phenomenal records, but then they can’t play live, they can’t replicate them.

“And, you know, we’ve always built our reputation on being able to put on a decent live show. That’s always been the strength of the band.”

Jake Burns, Ian McCallum and Ali McMordie of Stiff Little Fingers perform at Dublin's Academy

When Sunday Life called Jake for this interview, he was delighted because it meant he could get out for packing for moving to a new home.

He said: “I’m in the middle of packing up to move, but we’re in Chicago still at the moment. I’ve been here for the best part of 20 years.

“We’re packing up and moving to the country. We’re typical old people. I need to get the hell out of the city.

“We’re moving to West Virginia. My wife has family out that neck of the woods.

“It’s just beautiful countryside. We’re moving to a tiny wee town in the mountains.

“I don’t see me wearing a pair of dungarees and a straw hat, to be honest. It’s not really my thing, you know?

“I’m 65, but in the music business you never really retire. You can keep going as long as the knees and the voice hold up.

“We are cutting back on the amount of work we’re doing because, like I said to you earlier, we’ve always prided ourselves on being able to put on a good live show.

“I don’t want to get to the stage where we’re a bunch of old fossils being helped on the stage.

“As long as we can still do it, we want to keep doing it, but no, I don’t see me being the farmer type any time soon.”

Jake Burns

Jake said he and his bandmates were in talks for an American farewell tour next year but also told fans not to worry they would not see them again.

He added: “The plan is not to stop completely. The plan is just to slow down a bit, that’s all.

“Every time I get back home, I stay for a few days at least. You seriously forget what a beautiful part of the world it is.

“If the punk rock scene did anything in Ireland at all, one of the big things was that all these band like ourselves, The Outcasts, Rudi, The Undertones, all these people were writing their own material, were playing and there was an audience for it. I think that’s the important thing.

“It gave the young bands almost a permission to play, and that was huge because then the other bands that came after us, there was an established circuit then to go and play on.

“That’s where the likes of Therapy? and Ash would have come through and flourished.

“We always thought, ‘If we’re really, really lucky, we’ll get a couple of years at this and it’ll be fun and then we’ll wise up and get a real job’.

“It didn’t turn out like that. We never made U2 money, but equally, I never had to go back and work in Mackies again.”

Stiff Little Fingers play Custom House Square in Belfast on August 19 with special guests Peter Hook and the Light, Glen Matlock, The Starjets and a DJ set from Terri Hooley. Tickets available from Ticketmaster