Stormont no plans to cut cash to INLA-linked group

Allister condemns continued public cash for Teach Na Failte

Stormont has no plans to overhaul funding for an ex-prisoners’ group linked to the INLA despite the gang staging a show of strength.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said there was no issue with Teach Na Failte, which has offices in Belfast, Derry and Strabane.

In response to an Assembly question from Jim Allister, the Sinn Fein Minister said there were no plans to review funding for the group.

He also confirmed it had received £255,300 in funding over the last three years.

Mr Murphy said: “Teach Na Failte is involved in the Open Doors Programme as a partner within the Peace IV Programme. The Special EU Programmes Body, the managing authority for Peace IV, has confirmed no issues have been raised with them. There are no plans to review funding.”

Mr Allister said the EU had a long history of funding “questionable” groups.

“In this instance, you have an organisation linked to the INLA receiving hundreds of thousands in spite of the fact that the terror group has been engaged in open displays with illegal weapons, most recently and infamously in Londonderry in August,” he added.

“Keeping groups like Teach Na Failte alive by way of grants is insulting to the innocent victims of terrorism.

“The idea is sometimes floated that society owes groups such as this in order to keep the [peace] process on track. It would appear it is more of a case of the money being taken and no change in attitude.

TUV leader Jim Allister

“What message are we sending when vast amounts of money goes to a group like this? The laissez-faire attitude of the department, while unsurprising, speaks to why there is an issue with paramilitaries.

“If this sort of thing can go on without so much as a review, are we surprised that some think they can do as they please without consequence?”

The show of strength in August was staged at a mural of INLA hunger striker Michael Devine in the Galliagh area, with two masked men firing into the air. In June, more masked men fired shots an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the death of hunger striker Patsy O’Hara.

In May 2019, shots were fired at the funeral of former INLA prisoner Martin McElkerney, who was jailed for a 1982 bomb attack that killed two children and a soldier.

Open Doors is an initiative that aims to build relationships between former prisoners and other groups.

Co-Operation Ireland, which has overseen some grants in the past, said it did not think it was appropriate to respond to Mr Allister’s remarks.