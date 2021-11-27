Stormont’s £550k spend on vaccine ad campaign

More than half a million pounds has been spent on Covid-19 vaccine advertising in Northern Ireland, it has been revealed.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the total has reached £557,328 — but spread over the last two financial years.

And the Public Health Agency has argued the expenditure paid off in terms of public messaging. The biggest share of the cash — £254,000 — went on a mass media campaign between May and July this year on vaccination.

And research has shown that four out of five of those who received a vaccine shot had heard the campaign slogan “Every vaccination brings us closer together” or other advertising material.

Ulster Unionist Mr Swann was replying to North Down MLA Peter Weir who asked him to detail the advertising spend to encourage the uptake of vaccinations.

A further £180,000 went on targeted youth campaigns including the Big Jab Weekend and the ‘Jabbathon’ student drive.

And £122,000 was earmarked for initiatives between January and May this year in which messaging was changed to reflect various groups like the elderly.

The ad outlets included radio, both daily and weekly newspapers across the province, as well as digital and social media advertising.

“Whilst uptake cannot be attributed directly to the campaign advertising, it is important to acknowledge that the campaign and wider communications work has played a part in informing the public about the Covid-19 vaccination programme and encouraging uptake,” the research for the agency concluded.

As of November 21, the uptake of Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland is almost 90 per cent. “The actual uptake is higher than the ‘intention to get the vaccine’ pre-vaccine roll-out in December. The November 2020 NI tracking survey indicated 70 per cent of adults aged 18 and over said they would definitely or probably get the vaccine,” it added.