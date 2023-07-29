Strabane farmer shatters Irish lamb shearing record

A TOP sheep shearer has shattered an Irish record after a gruelling nine-hour stint, taking the clippers to a total of 858 lambs.

Strabane farmer Tom Perry (33) had to go at some clip to break the Irish nine-hour solo lamb shearing record of 708, baa-t managed it with an hour and 39 minutes to spare in Templepatrick on Saturday.

Competitive shearer Tom took the title from previous holder Stanley Allingham, from Co Fermanagh, which he had held since 2019.

Speaking after the event, which was livestreamed online, a tearful Tom thanked his friends and family as wool-wishers cheered and clapped.

Documenting his progress via a dedicated Facebook page, his team posted a video of his final session on Saturday afternoon proclaiming victory.

They said: “Six minutes into the final run and we are proud to say that Tom Perry is the new Irish nine hour solo lamb record holder. What a guy.”

To triumph Tom needed to shear a lamb every 45 seconds across a staggering nine-hour period.

He was previously a member of the NI team which won the Six Nations event at the 2022 Balmoral Show and this year gained another gong after being crowned Royal Ulster National Champion.

His team said he has been in training since last August to ensure he would be in “peak physical condition to endure the demands of the task”.

The day began at 5am and finished at 5pm and consisted of five ‘runs’ across a nine-hour period.

Organisers said all the proceeds will be donated to Rural Support, an agricultural charity which provides guidance for farmers to support their businesses and personal wellbeing.