Strongman David Edward Parkinson to go on trial for child abuse at end of month

The trial of a one-time world record holding strongman for historic child abuse offences is set to begin at the end of the month.

David Edward Parkinson is due in Dungannon Crown Court on January 31 where he will contest 12 charges dating back to the mid-1970s.

The 79-year-old — who in his celebrity heyday was known as ‘Big Dave’ and ‘Mighty Dave’ — is accused of two counts of rape, five counts of indecency towards a child, four counts of indecent assault on a female child and one count of indecent assault on a female.

Court documents state the alleged offences are dated between February 1976 and February 1983.

Parkinson is originally from the village of Brookeborough in Co Fermanagh but now lives on University Street in south Belfast. He denies all the accusations against him and the case is set for trial with a special measures hearing at the same court due to be held on January 11.

Parkinson is currently free on continuing bail ahead of the hearing.

‘Big Dave’ Parkinson became well known after he earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1974 — compiled by brother Norris and Ross McWhirter — when he won the world beer barrel-lifting championship during the World Beer Show at Earls Court in London.

He managed seven presses over his head with a 22-gallon beer barrel to take the world title.

For the next 35 years he toured the country doing power-lifts and appearing on TV.

Parkinson, a former pal of World’s Strongest Man veteran Geoff Capes, performed a number of novelty powerlifting stunts that included lifting former world champion boxer Barry McGuigan above his head with one arm.

He also regularly made headlines with his outlandish cash challenges to anyone who thought they could match his feats of strength.

As a strongman, he earned thousands of pounds for children’s charities.