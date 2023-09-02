Strongman denied bail on mother and child attack charges

A STRONGMAN accused of attacking a woman and her child has been remanded into custody.

Sean O’Hagan is charged with assault, causing actual bodily harm and sending a menacing, obscene or grossly offensive message.

The charges against the 33-year-old, who appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, arose out of an incident on August 28 last year.

A constable told the hearing she believed she could connect O’Hagan, from Old Court Manor in the town, to the claims.

Police objected to bail due to the risk of offences being committed.

The officer noted that when the defendant was arrested, he was on bail for assault, dangerous driving, harassment, criminal damage and possessing a knife.

In the latest charges, he is said to have pushed the alleged victim while she was holding her one-year-old son, causing them to fall over.

The details of the message he is said to have sent were not disclosed at the hearing.

The court was told O’Hagan had “shown a complete disregard” for his bail conditions, and a defence lawyer admitted it was “a big ask” for him to be granted bail again.

They continued: “He has suffered from significant mental health difficulties recently. [If freed] he would seize that opportunity with both hands”.

However, District Judge Bernie Kelly told the strongman that by breaching bail he had “put two fingers up to the court... so there is absolutely no way I can consider him to be an appropriate candidate” to be freed.

Refusing bail and remanding him into custody, she adjourned his earlier case to September 21 and the latest charges to September 29.

O’Hagan, who comes from Loughbrickland and is just under 7ft, is one of the world’s tallest competing strongmen.

His first taste of success came as a 24-year-old in 2014 when he won the Ulster’s Strongest Man competition.

He was the youngest person to win the contest and followed it up by winning Ireland’s Strongest Man in 2015.

O’Hagan also won the World’s Strongest Viking competition in Norway in 2020.