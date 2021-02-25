Struggling Northern Ireland cinemas 'need booze option'

Cinemas should be allowed to sell and serve alcohol alongside the popcorn and pick 'n' mix.

That's the proposal put to an Assembly committee by Movie House managing director Michael McAdam.

Already the Queen's Film Theatre in Belfast has a bar and it is understood the Omniplex in Dundonald applied for a licence but was turned down.

Mr McAdam said he would like to make alcohol an option at his Cityside (formerly Yorkgate) and Coleraine venues, but not Glengormley.

The move could help cinemas recover from the body blow of Covid-19 and put picture houses on a par with theatres and concert halls.

The Omniplex chain which has 33 cinemas north and south last week warned it had suffered a 90 per cent revenue drop while being left out of Stormont plans to help the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Mr McAdam told MLAs: "Over the years the fact that cinemas have never been able to offer alcohol has amazed me. It seems odd that people can buy alcohol at the Opera House, the Lyric and the Mac but not at cinemas.

Destroyed

"Due to Covid, our business has been destroyed. In the weeks we were open we were trading at 20 per cent of the level at the same time last year. Our ongoing difficulty will be how to get customers in.

"Colleagues in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales offer customers the opportunity to have a drink. Everyman cinemas, for example, has a food and beverage offer and over 90 per cent of customers bring in an alcoholic beverage to watch a film."

The veteran cinema boss said not all cinemas in the province would want the right to sell alcohol including his own outlet in Glengormley. And he did not think alcohol would be sold in the afternoon.

Mr McAdam was invited to the Assembly committee, which is examining licensing legislation, after its chairwoman Paula Bradley of the DUP went to a Movie House showing shortly before Christmas.

She said: "I was unaware that Northern Ireland cinemas were treated so differently when it came to licensing from the rest of cinemas on these islands."