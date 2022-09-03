Student favourite The Sphinx in court over alleged safety issues at Botanic branch

AN award-winning kebab chain is to face court over alleged health and safety breaches at one of its takeaways.

The Sphinx on Botanic Avenue in south Belfast, which operated until June of this year, is the site of the charges levelled against Sphinx Botanic Limited.

It was one of three premises that made up the popular kebab-house chain, the others being in Stranmillis and Glengormley.

Court documents claim it failed to ensure the health and safety of its employees and didn’t ensure they were adequately trained to guarantee their welfare.

It’s alleged the company failed to take an adequate risk assessment for its staff and, in one incident, didn’t report an accident to the relevant authorities.

The charges also said the firm failed to adequately plan and supervise employees working at height and didn’t ensure these were competent to do so.

A final charge alleged that Sphinx Botanic Limited did not take reasonable steps to prevent any person falling from a height liable to cause them injury.

The case against the business, whose address is given as Kings Court, Templepatrick, is due to be heard at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

When asked to comment on the case, a spokesperson for the business said: “The company is not in a position to comment upon the prosecution which has been brought against it at this time, as we are in the process of seeking legal advice on the matter.”

In June, the company announced it was closing its Botanic Avenue site but did not give a specific reason why the decision had been taken.

In a post on its Facebook page, The Sphinx said: “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, our Botanic Avenue outlet has now ceased trading.

“Our award-winning Stranmillis and Glengormley outlets will be happy to meet your needs.”

The chain is renowned for serving some of the best kebabs in Belfast and has won acclaim for its food at both Northern Ireland, all-island and UK-wide levels.

Its Stranmillis takeaway has been a fixture in the heart of the city’s student area since it first opened its doors in 1980.

The business was taken over in 2005 by master butcher Errol Jenkins, who transformed the brand into a multi-award-winning enterprise.

At the British Kebab Awards in March, it was named the Best Kebab House in Northern Ireland, the fourth time it has taken the title.