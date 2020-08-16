Students plan protest over Northern Ireland A-Level exams debacle

STUDENTS are planning a protest at Stormont this week with the Northern Ireland Assembly set to be recalled over the A-level results fiasco.

DUP Education Minister Peter Weir has come under increasing pressure as anger grows about almost 11,000 grades being slashed by a computer algorithm after exams were cancelled due to Covid-19.

With the assembly in recess and GCSE results announcements imminent, a recall petition was put forward by the SDLP "to hold the minister for education to account."

The petition requires 30 signatories to be successful and MLAs from the Ulster Unionist Party and the Alliance Party have said they will back the move while TUV leader Jim Allister has also pledged his support.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson dismissed the petition as "political opportunism" but the potential recall may also coincide with a planned protest by students at Stormont this week.

Sammy Wilson

A group of young activists has called on students, teachers, principals and politicians to gather outside parliament buildings on Tuesday to demand grades are reassessed in the wake of the scandal.

Using the hashtag #TrustOurTeachers they have sent out a rallying cry on social media.

Cormac Savage, President of the Secondary Students' Union of Northern Ireland, said: "We plan to be seen and be heard. We want our rightful grades. We want our teachers and our schools given the respect they're due. We want to be given the respect we're due as the next generation of voters."

Appeals against A-level results can be taken if students feel their grading is unfair. Unlike in previous years, there will be no charge for appeals and prior performance in mock examinations will be used as evidence.

Results estimated by teachers were downgraded last week using a mathematical model created by Northern Ireland's exam body, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

Education minister Peter Weir (below right) has insisted the grading system is essential as some teachers would have been "generous" in estimating grades.

The model takes into account numerous factors including a pupil's AS level performance.

For student Ben James, who went from a prediction of BBB to CDE, the minister's message is not enough.

The 18-year-old from Lurgan, who hopes to study Criminology and Criminal Justice at Ulster University, said: "The teachers know the students. It just goes to show there's a sheer lack of trust.

"What will be the impact on young people's mental health?"

"It's bad enough already with Covid-19 and now the whole world comes crashing down around them."

Charlotte Hart was one student whose grades were dropped. In her frustration, she penned an open letter to the Education Minister, Peter Weir, saying he should be "embarrassed and ashamed" of himself.

She was inspired to share the letter on social media after missing out on her first choice university, Bristol, where she was hoping to study Politics and International Relations.

"Opening my results on Thursday was just devastating. I got ABC when I was predicted ABB," Charlotte told Sunday Life.

"I was so annoyed that my teacher's professional judgment had been undermined by a computer algorithm."

This model, which Charlotte calls "a joke," starts by a using a teacher prediction, along with the student's ranking in the class.

West Belfast student Arón Hughes lodged an appeal after his ABB prediction dropped down to BBD upon receiving his results.

"There's a big gap there and it really hits home when you write it on your CV," Arón said.

"It's a slap in the face to our teachers. Why ask the teachers to give us predicted grades if you're not going to agree with them."

It is not just students in their final year of school who have been badly affected.

Adam Martin, who is in year 13, saw his AS Level History grade dramatically fall from a C to an E:

"I've never got an E in history before. I am angry at how it was allowed to happen."

Adam is now facing a year of after school classes to try and bring his grade up in time for his all important A Level exams next summer.

On Thursday, thousands of GCSE students in Northern Ireland are set to receive their results.

Already, there are fears they could also be left disappointed, confused and angry.