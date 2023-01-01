Suggs’ mad night with Snow Patrol

Madness member Graham 'Suggs' McPherson during the unveiling of a stone to honour the band at the Music Walk of Fame in Camden, London.

SUGGS says a night of madness when his band had a kung-up fight with Snow Patrol’s drummer was one of the best of his life.

The Madness singer (61) – real name Graham McPherson – said his group’s saxophone player also ended up in his underwear during the wild party at a club in Australia featuring an exploding fake volcano.

He said: “There was one time in Sydney and we were doing a tour with Elbow and Snow Patrol and a load of other bands.

“We ended up in this club and for some reason it had this enormous polystyrene volcano, which went off every hour. The last thing I remember is seeing our sax player in his underpants chasing (singer) Duffy’s backing singers around the volcano while another member of our band was having a kung fu fight with the drummer from Snow Patrol (Jonny Quinn.)

“I remember sitting on the doorstep with the owner of the club going, ‘Well, that wasn’t bad, was it?’

Suggs added his run-ins with David Bowie were among the most embarrassing and dangerous of his life.

He told the Daily Telegraph on Saturday the worst day of his career involved Bowie and a potentially fatal stage fall.

He added: “This came when we were supporting Bowie at the Anaheim Stadium in front of 250,000 people.

“We were late for the gig because our saxophone player had nicked a dinner jacket out of a second-hand clothes shop and we had to run, but the cab left without us and we had to get another one.

“By the time we turned up the band were halfway through One Step Beyond, an instrumental, and so I ran on, slipped and fell off the front of the stage.

“It was an 18ft drop and I bounced off every bit of scaffolding all the way down.

“The crowd all got to their feet like, ‘Yeah! What an act! Madness! Crikey, this guy knows how to party!’

“I managed to crawl back up, coccyx bruised and broken. But we carried on. Of course we carried on.”