Suicide victim's partner raising funds for respite caravan

A charity set up after a young Fermanagh woman lost her partner to suicide is aiming to make a special purchase — a respite caravan.

And the campaign by Michael’s Hope Haven has earned the backing of a Sinn Fein MLA who believes suicides have increased during the coronavirus crisis.

Jemma Dolan warned the Assembly the level of suicides among 15- to 24-year-olds was already increasing even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said she had been working closely with Enniskillen woman Louise Boyle whose partner Michael Doherty took his own life in July 2020.

Louise said Michael “showed no signs of depression or mental illness and was laid back and always smiling”.

Jemma said: “Since Michael’s tragic death Louise has set up a charity called Michael’s Hope Haven aiming to raise enough money to buy a static caravan that would be solely for charity use, for people who are struggling or who have lost a loved one to suicide and may just need some respite.”

Ms Dolan said a Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health report in 2020 show an increase in the rate of suicides of 15- to 24-year-olds “and that was before the stresses and strains of the pandemic had kicked in.”

She added: “Suicide prevention and resilience should be built into the school curriculum, educating students about the best way to respond and deal with their feelings and emotions. We can save lives. It would go some way to tackling the increasing tragedies.”

Enniskillen woman Louise said her “soul mate” Michael was just 23 when he took his own life in “a moment of crisis”.

"He had plans for the future and he could see his future,” she said.

She is hoping to raise £40,000 to purchase the caravan for the ‘haven’ at Castle Archdale.

“I know from my own experience, I just wanted to get away somewhere, but I was not in a financial situation to do that.

“My first aim is to get enough money raised to buy the mobile home. My five-year goal would be to have successfully helped any families bereaved by suicide but I am also completing a counselling course so I would love to be able to offer a counselling service.”

Louise has set up a crowd-funding Just Giving page and a link to the page can be found on the Michael’s Hope Haven Facebook page.

She added: “This charity will be for those who have lost a loved one to suicide who may just need some respite. The aim is to raise enough money to buy a static caravan which will be solely for our charity’s use.”