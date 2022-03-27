‘Suits him’: Van Morrison applauded for weight loss win

Fans of Oscar nominee Sir Van Morrison have been applauding his svelte new look after the star’s recent concert appearances in Belfast — where they said it was obvious that he’s lost a substantial amount of weight.

Wearing sharp new bespoke suits, the musician, now dubbed ‘Van the thinner man’ by some of his devotees, certainly looked trimmer in photographs than for a long time.

And after sold out shows in the Limelight earlier this month fans took to social media to give the east Belfast singer glowing reviews, not only for his performances but also for the way he was looking.

One fan asked: “Has anyone noticed Van’s weight loss? It suits him.”

Another said he approved of Van’s new more slender appearance and another posted: “He looks good and healthier.”

How Morrison managed to shed the pounds isn't clear, but it’s known he gave up drinking years ago and he has been seen out walking near Holywood close to where he has a home.

And only nine days ago a fan’s picture of the musician was 'liked ' by hundreds of the singer’s followers around the world who commented on how well and relaxed he seemed. The selfie taker said earlier this month the singer was in ‘fantastic form and enjoying the morning sun’.

Sir Van is 75 and it's said by people who know him that he’s paying more attention to his health. His on-stage attire has been undergoing major changes for some years now with dark suits and stylish hats the order of the day.

Only last week it was announced he has stepped up his touring schedule right across the world. Several of the gigs are re-scheduled shows that had been postponed during the Covid-19 lockdown which Morrison savaged along with vaccine mandates in three anti-restrictions songs and on stage in the Europa Hotel, Belfast where he berated Health Minister Robin Swann.

Morrison has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song with his composition Down to Joy for Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast.

But Morrison has indicated he won’t be at tonight’s ceremony in Hollywood because of his touring schedule in England and Spain. He’s due in Madrid on Tuesday for a rescheduled concert there.