Sun-loving pensioner ‘harassed and blackmailed’ her Fold neighbours

Woman (67) accused of demanding money with menaces

A sun-loving pensioner has been accused of blackmailing and harassing other residents in a Fold housing complex.

Tina Irving (67) appeared in court from police custody accused of a string of offences including demanding money with menaces.

And the Portadown woman — who likes to spend two winter months in Spain — was ordered to surrender her passport as a bail condition.

Irving, of Edenderry Fold in the town, is also alleged to have pursued a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of four men and a woman between August 2019 and January 26, this year.

She confirmed to Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday that she understood each of the eight charges against her.

The pensioner faces two counts of blackmail by demanding money with menaces from two of the men who she allegedly harassed.

She is also accused of intimidating a witness by threatening him while knowing or believing he was assisting in the investigation of an offence or could be a witness.

The man who was allegedly threatened is also named as a victim of harassment and blackmail by Irving.

Giving evidence to the court a police officer said the PSNI objected to bail as Irving was seen as a flight risk.

“She goes back and forward to Spain so we believe she may stay outside the jurisdiction,” said the cop.

She added that a bail address was also an issue because “all of these persons live in a fold so the address would not be suitable.”

Defence solicitor Joe McDonald said that an address in Richhill had been put forward which was well removed from the Fold housing complex in Edenderry Gardens, Portadown, where the alleged victims reside.

He conceded that Irving does spend some time in Spain, going there every winter for two months.

District Judge Rosie Watters said while she would grant bail, Irving would have to surrender her passport as “these are quite serious offences — she just may not come back which might be an attractive proposition to her.”

Irving was freed on her own bail of £500 on conditions that she had a £500 surety, surrendered her passport, lived at an address approved by police and did not contact the alleged victims.

The pensioner was also banned “from leaving the jurisdiction of Northern Ireland until the case is dealt with or without the leave of the court.” District Judge Watters adjourned the case to February 18.