Sun shines on Paralympian Bethany Firth’s wedding day

Andrew Fuller giving his speech at his wedding to Bethany Firth

Bethany Firth and Andrew Fuller on their wedding day. Pictures by Emma Rock Photography

The sun shone in Co Antrim as a beaming Bethany Firth walked down the aisle on Saturday to tie the knot with her fiancé, scientist Andrew Fuller.

The five-time Paralympic gold medal swimming champ looked radiant as her father Peter gave her away at the service in The Wool Tower in Broughshane.

The 26-year-old wore a stunning antique ivory dress and a veil with 500 hand-sewn pearls made by her mum Lindsey.

She was accompanied by three bridesmaids, her sister Evie and friends Cheryl Mulholland and Chloe Davis, dressed in a striking charcoal blue.

Her two nieces Cadhla and Múireann Firth served as flower girls.

The happy couple celebrated their big day with 100 members of their family and close friends, including Bethany’s beloved miniature Yorkshire Terrier Russie.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday Life before she walked down the aisle Bethany said: “I’m so excited for it and I am looking forward to having a lovely time with all my friends and family there.

“It is a new chapter for me. After all the swimming, this is something new and exciting going forward.”

Bethany revealed her dress was very different to the one she had originally thought she wanted.

She says: “I got the dress in a wee boutique in Greyabbey and it is not what I thought I would go for.

“I had something completely different in mind but the girl knew what would suit me and I love it and feel really excited to be wearing it.”

It was in the midst of the pandemic that 36-year-old Andrew, a microbiologist from Ballywalter, sprung a romantic surprise proposal on the swimming star.

Bethany is a world champion as well as one of our most decorated Paralympians — she has six gold medals and three silver.

She won her first gold medal at the age of 16 at the Games in London and went on to pick up three gold and a silver in Rio, and last year came home with two gold and two silver from Tokyo.

Bethany Firth and Andrew Fuller with their Yorkshire Terrier Russie

A dedicated sportswoman, Bethany plans to be back in the pool and the gym next Wednesday to prepare for the Para Swimming World Championships next month and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

Her sporting commitments mean the honeymoon will have to wait but the couple are planning a six-week tour of East Asia later this year.