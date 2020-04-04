Sunday Life: Tell us about heroes of NI keeping us safe during coronavirus pandemic

Your chance to honour those keeping us safe.

Belfast based fashion designer Chloe Dougan is one hero pictured with one of the face masks being used for hospital staff and carers. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Across Northern Ireland thousands of people are making a real difference to all our lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to help you pay tribute to your selfless heroes who are showing the true spirit of Northern Ireland during this time by featuring them in these pages in the coming weeks.

At this time of year we are usually launching the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards for unsung heroes, but with the pandemic, this televised event will be postponed.

However, we still want to honour people from every walk of life and from every corner of the province.

All nominations will be automatically entered into the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards when they do launch.

Doctors, nurses, medical staff, care workers, teachers, volunteers, shop workers, police officers, council bin collectors and delivery drivers are just some of those going above and beyond to make sure people are being looked after, vital supplies are being delivered to shops and that people can safely stay at home or work in essential jobs.

Your friends and neighbours may also have played a huge role in ensuring you are safe and well in your own home during this lockdown.

Last year's Sunday Life Spirit of NI awards Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

One of the heroes of this crisis featured in last week’s Sunday Life was Belfast fashion designer Chloe Dougan who started a fundraiser to help keep NHS workers safe during the crisis.

Chloe’s GoFundMe, which aimed to raise £1,000, has already seen donations of more than £9,800 flooding in to purchase fabric for face masks and scrubs for medical professionals.

We will be forever in the debt of NHS heroes on the front line of the fight against coronavirus.

If a family member or friend is a doctor or nurse, a paramedic or works in the vital administration departments which keep our hospitals running, tell us about them.

All we need is a photograph of them and information such as their name, what job they do and where, and why you’re so proud of them.

Last year’s Spirit of Health winner at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards was just one of those many hard-working NHS heroes.

Helena Phelan of Londonderry, a respiratory nurse in Altnagelvin Hospital, had also been devoting her spare time to improving the quality of life for her patients.

Helena (50) is the founder and driving force behind a unique choir in Derry.

The Warbling Wheezers is made up of patients, and their carers, with a variety of long-term lung conditions ranging from asthma to cancer.

“Because I work in the NHS I can see the constraints and that is why I love to empower people to take control of their own health,” she said after collecting her award.

÷ Tell us who you believe has made a difference to your life or those of the community during this crisis by emailing us at spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk or contacting us via our Facebook page.