Superfan Bernie has the Best collection of NI hero memorabilia

United fan to bring treasured memorabilia to Belfast

George Best superfan Bernie Smith — who has a staggering 4,000 items of memorabilia related to his hero — yesterday marked what would have been the Belfast legend’s 75th birthday by recruiting a new member to the Man United fold.

For Bernie who’s hoping to bring his remarkable football archive to Belfast soon took his five-year-old grandson Ben to buy him a Red Devils top after belatedly discovering to his delight on a post-Covid reunion last week that he’s a United supporter and fledgling Bestie admirer.

Worcester-based Bernie said: “I saw Ben for the first time in a year at his home in Kendal after the easing of the coronavirus restrictions and I was thrilled to find out that he, like me, is a Man United fan. My other grandchildren support Birmingham City or Everton.

“Now I’m confident Ben will follow in my footsteps as a George Best fan too.”

With grandson Ben

But Bernie’s shoes will prove very big ones to fill for the youngster. For its reckoned no-one in the world has a collection of Bestie treasures like 67-year-old Bernie.

The collectibles include the weird and the wonderful like George’s head from Madame Tussauds waxworks to a signed note from a dry cleaners to prove the identify and address of one of the world’s most famous footballer to staff who claimed they didn’t recognise him.

Former headteacher Bernie’s house in the village of Hagley is packed top to bottom with his gaggle of George goodies.

“But I know where everything is and can lay my hands on it instantly,” laughed Bernie who has been collecting Best memorabilia for nigh on 60 years.

“I was only nine years old when I started. My brother had a shop and I used to get football cards that were given away with Barrett sweet cigarettes that children bought for an old penny in 1964.

“One of the first was of George and it recently sold at auction in America for £2,768. Down the years I gathered together everything that had a connection to George from photographs and commemorative stamps to programmes and magazines.

“I also have match balls and letters which Matt Busby sent to George’s parents in Belfast in the early days of his career. There are also a lot of items with other links to Northern Ireland.

Sixties icon - George Best

“I have a medal commemorating his freedom of the borough in Castlereagh and there’s also a poster for Cookstown sausages which George and his family advertised and apparently helped to put the town on the map.”

Bernie has even brought out a book with co-writer Maureen Hunt which includes anecdotes behind the memorabilia with the proceeds aiding a charity aimed at helping disadvantaged children.

As word spread about Bernie’s collection, he was approached by the National Football Museum in Manchester to lend them some of his memorabilia for an exhibition featuring stars like David Beckham, Dixie Dean of Everton and George Best.

George Best

For two years from 2014 Bernie’s memorabilia was seen by an even bigger audience as Manchester United sought his assistance in mounting an exhibition at their Old Trafford museum in tribute to George.

“They really didn’t have a lot of material about George and I was more than happy to let them have a lot of my memorabilia.”

Bernie’s Best archive was also featured in another exhibition called Game Changers marking the 125th anniversary of the Football League.

“Nobody changed the game quite like George,” said Bernie who has also helped with a recent tribute Bestie75 which was launched yesterday by West Midlands businessman and George fan Jim Cadman on the anniversary of the megastar’s birthday.

The footballing homage features 75 ‘chewing gum’ style cards tracing George’s life story, including rarely seen images of George.

But what was so special about George for Bernie? “To me he was the greatest footballer on the planet. Seeing him playing live was unbelievable.”

Bernie revealed that it’s planned to bring many items from his archive along with the blow-ups of the 75 Best cards on tour around the UK including Belfast soon.

For more information on the 75 card tribute to George go to www.bestie75tribute.com