Supermodel Erin O’Connor shares her love for Ballycastle

Erin with her dad Cahal at a beach near Ballycastle

Erin O'Connor attends the Harris Reed show at the Tate Modern on February 16, 2023 in London — © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har

She might jet-set across the world but supermodel Erin O'Connor has said her favourite spot on the planet is Ballycastle.

That's because her dad Cahal is from the Co Antrim coastal town and the fashionista said she is so wedded to her roots that she has to return at least twice a year.

Erin (45) beamed: “The last holiday I went on was to Ballycastle, which is also where my dad was born and where his family still live.

“It's a small Irish fishing village with one of the best scenic beaches in the world.

“The local pub, O'Connor's, is sadly not in the family but they serve excellent food and local gossip.”

Erin outside O'Connor's bar in Ballycastle

Her dad, a furnace builder, and her Co Clare-born mum Veronica, a nursery school worker, settled in the West Midlands in England, where Erin they had Erin.

But she has spoken about her spiritual connection to the home of dad in Northern Ireland and her social media is peppered with snaps of recent visits here, including one with her dad on the beach.

Other snaps show her posing outside a family home in Ballycastle, sitting on rocks at Ballintoy, a horse-riding trip to Sheans Horse Farm in Armoy, near Ballymoney and paddling in the sea with the caption: “What does home look like?”

The mum-of-two - she has boys Albert (8) and Eddie (4) with partner Steve Gibson - is a self-confessed fan of cold-water swimming.

Her career kicked off by chance when she was spotted by a talent scout on a school trip to Birmingham's Clothes Show Live in 1996 before going on to be a catwalk model for major fashion designers, including Prada, Versace, Armani and Dolce & Gabbana.

Erin O'Connor — © Dave Benett/Getty Images

The late Karl Lagerfeld described her as “one of the best models in the world” and she was awarded an MBE in the Queen's 2017 Birthday Honours for services to fashion and charity.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she faced a nine-month health battle in March 2020 during lockdown fighting Strep A and glandular fever, and then a year of post-viral fatigue.

But she believes that returning to the north coast has restorative properties that continue to re-energise and inspire her.

She explained: “I’m inspired by my origins. Returning to Ballycastle Beach twice yearly is my go-to tonic.

Erin in Ballintoy

“It is still wild and remains preserved and untouched. There is something so special about it, which I will never stop appreciating.”

Erin has spoken of having such fond memories of family holidays on that beach that if she could go back in time, it would be to relive them.

She said she had “many happy summer holidays were spent wading through seaweed” and the globe-trotting star billed it as “one of the most beautiful seaside towns I’ve ever been to”.

Erin stated that her family “live on the beach, practically” and added: “It’s very Jurassic and untouched, really beautiful.”

And despite the stereotypical image of supermodels being picky about salad-packed diets, she has boasted about how much she loves an Ulster fry.

She said: “For my last meal I'd want an Irish breakfast with soda bread and one of my dad's omelettes with three or four eggs.”