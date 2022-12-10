Surfers have a swell time in Portrush for Wave Project charity

The annual Santa surf took place in Portrush. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Surfers braved the elements in Portrush on Saturday in a freezing festive fundraiser for the Wave Project NI.

Dozens of people, wearing Santa and elf outfits, took to the water on the east strand in the Co Antrim town for the fourth annual Santa surf followed by raffles, hot drinks, mince pies and live music.

The Wave Project began supporting children in Northern Ireland in 2018 as a volunteer led pilot project.

It provides surf therapy sessions from both Portrush and Benone Beach to over 80 children per year and also have a thriving surf club where children can develop their surfing skills.

Check out our photo gallery above to see if you spot anyone you know!