Suspended DUP councillor William Walker in child grooming case has left Northern Ireland

William Walker has resigned from role at MP’s office.

A DUP councillor accused of child sexual grooming has left Northern Ireland and quit his job for an MP, Sunday Life can reveal.

The development comes just weeks after the veteran politician was arrested following claims of inappropriate behaviour made by a so-called ‘paedophile hunter’ group in England.

Those claims: the 59-year-old attempted to meet a child in the Co Down area, whom he allegedly tried to sexually groom.

Paedophile hunter groups often use what they call ‘decoys’ to pose as children. Once adults make contact, a line of communication is open in an attempt to identify those with a perverted interest in boys or girls.

Tactics like this were used to expose William Walker’s alleged crimes.

The DUP has already suspended the councillor from the party pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Now, Sunday Life can reveal the councillor has quit as a case worker for prominent DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon at his constituency office.

It’s understood when he tendered his resignation just weeks ago, he indicated he was not in Northern Ireland and had no plans to return.

This newspaper has also been told he issued a personal apology to the MP. The context of that apology, or what it relates to, is not clear. And when contacted by Sunday Life, Jim Shannon declined to comment, saying he was conscious of the ongoing criminal investigation.

William ‘Billy’ Walker was a DUP councillor for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

He was previously chairman of the old Down District Council before the number of councils in Northern Ireland was reduced.

An elected representative for around 20 years, he played a key role in the community and was heavily involved in charity and youth work.

Last year, William Walker said he was considering his future in the party after two of his colleagues quit amid internal tensions following the ousting of former leader Arlene Foster.

But recent developments have caused widespread shock, and ever since the allegations first broke back in February, many had been wondering where the normally high-profile figure had gone.

Suspended from the DUP, William Walker is still a councillor but an independent. That is a role he can stay in for six months if he attends at least one meeting.

“Councillor William Walker is currently an elected member of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council. Matters relating to the conduct of councillors may be dealt with by the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman,’’ the council told Sunday Life.

In terms of the PSNI investigation, police say it is still ongoing. Not naming William Walker, a spokesperson confirmed a 59-year-old remains on police bail.

It’s understood the councillor doesn’t have to answer bail for another few months.

It has been claimed a series of screen grabs appearing to show messages sent on both Facebook and WhatsApp have been shared with detectives.

Sunday Life understands this is a complex investigation. The focus for detectives right now are phone records.