Suspended police officer a risk to children, court told

A SERVING police officer currently suspended over allegations of misconduct in public office, allegedly poses a “sexual risk” to children, a detective has claimed.

The case against Constable William Mallett has been returned to the crown court for trial, but following the committal a police officer asked for an additional bail condition.

That was to prohibit the 32-year-old from having unsupervised contact with children, and if there is any supervised contact, that needs approved by social services.

Asked for the reasons, the officer told the judge at the court in Lisburn that it had “recently come to police attention that the defendant is in a relatively new relationship with a woman who has four young children”.

“There’s also nieces and nephews within the family that the defendant would have access to so for safeguarding concern, we would like to have that bail condition in place,’’ said the detective.

District Judge Rosie Watters asked: “You really think he is a danger to children?” and the officer replied: “Yes, due to the nature of the incidents that are the subject of this case.

“We have concerns regarding his sexual interests, particularly with children.”

Constable William Mallett, with an address as c/o Lisburn PSNI station is charged with a single offence of misconduct in public office on dates between September and December, 2020

It’s alleged that for his own sexual gratification Mallett accessed material on the police computer system which were linked to incidents of a sexual nature.

His solicitor said while Constable Mallett “certainly does not accept that he presents a sexual risk,” he was not “strongly opposed” to the police application because it wouldn’t have any impact on his life.

“He gave a fairly detailed account at interview denying the charges,” said the solicitor, adding that according to Mallett, “he says that it was entirely legitimate access”.

During the earlier preliminary enquiry, the officer confirmed that he understood the charge.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against him which was accepted by the defence solicitor.

The court clerk told Mallett that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charge and to call evidence on his own behalf but he declined the opportunity. Freeing him on £500 bail and imposing the additional condition, the judge said the case will be heard again next month.