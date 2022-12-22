Suspended sentence for Co Down man caught tying UDA flag to lamppost

A Co Down man who was caught up a ladder tying UDA flags to a lamppost was handed a suspended prison sentence last week.

Imposing a two-month prison sentence on Curtis Ackerman but suspending it for two years, Deputy District Judge Joe Rice told the 23-year-old it appeared he “was taken advantage of by other people”.

Ackerman, from East Street in Newtownards, had earlier admitted that on June 22 this year, he had articles “namely flags of a proscribed organisation, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he was a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation”.

A prosecuting lawyer told Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday that police were on patrol in the town when they spotted two men at a ladder erecting what turned out to be UDA flags on lampposts.

Ackerman had been standing up the ladder, cable-tying the flags to the posts, and he made full admissions after caution.

Defence counsel Conor Holmes confirmed that his client had “no record at all” and was “absolutely ashamed” of his behaviour.

Imposing the suspended jail sentence “to mark the court’s displeasure,” judge Rice said he was “heartened by the fact that you appear to have insight into the impact of such organisations... keep out of trouble”.