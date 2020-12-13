Swimmer Bethany Firth swept off her feet by shock proposal

Partner surprises swimmer after Games agony

In a year when her sporting dreams were shattered by the coronavirus pandemic, a surprise marriage proposal gave swimming star Bethany Firth a reason to smile after all.

The 24-year-old (below in action), from Co Down, was training hard for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the summer, hoping to bring home a haul of medals with Team GB.

The cancellation of the event and the closure of swimming pools during lockdown was a devastating blow for the Newtownards champion.

But thanks to her scientist fiance, Andrew Fuller (35), the year has turned out to be a great success, even if not for the reasons she had hoped.

Bethany, who was Team GB's most decorated athlete at the last Paralympic Games in Rio, taking home three gold medals, said the proposal came completely out of the blue.

"It was very unexpected and romantic. It was in September, just as hospitality was starting to open up again. We had been out for a meal when Andrew suggested we go for a walk," she explained.

"After eating, I just wanted to go home and put on my pyjamas, but he insisted. When we got to Scrabo Tower, he went down on bended knee on wet grass and proposed.

"I had no idea it was coming and it was very special."

The couple, who have been together for three years, are planning a quiet wedding in 2022, but Bethany's immediate focus is on the Tokyo Games - if they even go ahead, that is.

Bethany Firth and fiance Andrew Fuller

She recently announced she was working with Lidl as a brand ambassador, encouraging young people to get active and take up a sport.

Through its Sport for Good scheme, the supermarket chain plans to give 40 secondary schools a chance to win £3,000 worth of vouchers to invest in essential sports equipment.

The programme is designed to encourage young people to make the most of the physical and mental benefits of taking part in sport.

Bethany, who has a learning disability, explained that swimming gave her a massive boost when she took it up as a schoolgirl aged 13.

"Sport completely changed who I was. Before I started to swim, I was really shy and scared of people knowing that I had a disability. Sport allowed me to grow in confidence and meet so many people," she added.

"This is a great initiative to encourage young people to get involved in sport. You get so much out of it (taking part). You make new friends and the whole social aspect of it is amazing.

Bethany Firth

"You don't have to be the best at it to be involved. People think that it is just physical benefits you get, but it is great mentally as well."

From those beginnings, Bethany has grown to become one of Northern Ireland's most decorated sportspeople.

The multiple world record holder picked up three gold medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

She has also been awarded countless accolades in recognition of her incredible achievements, including winning last year's Belfast Telegraph Sportsperson with a Disability award and being named in a BBC list of the top 100 inspiring and influential women in the world last year.

She was awarded an MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours and presented with an honorary degree from Queen's University in Belfast.

Bethany Firth and fiance Andrew Fuller on holiday

But it isn't just sport where she's had an big impact - she works hard for charity too.

When her mum, Lindsey, was battling thyroid cancer in 2018, Bethany started raising money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie through the annual Swimathon event.

With the cancellation of the Paralympic Games and the closure of swimming pools, Bethany struggled to cope.

Missing out on 10 sessions of training a week, she decided to start swimming in an extra-large paddling pool in her back garden.

"It was all very exciting. I had been to Japan in January with Team GB to get a feel for what it was like and what would be expected of us," she recalled.

"I had been working so hard and hoped to retain my titles and hopefully do even better than I did at Rio.

"Covid struck just before we were due to qualify, so I didn't even get to qualify for the team.

"It was a terrible shock when the event was cancelled because it had been my whole focus.

"I went from being in the pool 10 times a week and doing three gym sessions, as well as physio sessions, to sitting at home doing nothing, which was really hard physically and mentally.

"My coach suggested in May that I could swim at home with a massive paddling pool and a bungee rope - and that was a challenge in itself.

"I don't know if it improved my stroke, but just being in the water, even in the pouring rain and when it was freezing cold, helped me.

"Water is my happy place. When I am in the pool, I don't have to think about anything. I really missed it.

"On the plus side I got to spend more quality time with my family, which was good because you tend to be away from home a lot as an elite athlete."

÷ To give your children's school a chance of winning sports equipment vouchers worth £3,000, visit your local Lidl store and use the 10-digit code on your receipt to nominate the school of your choice at lidl-ni.co.uk/lidl-community-works. Entries are open until December 18