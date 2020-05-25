Swingers' club boss offers Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford free passes

EAMONN Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been offered free passes to the world's most exclusive swingers' club after admitting they attended a sex party.

The couple surprised This Morning viewers when they admitted visiting a private orgy - and they even bumped into another TV star while there.

They didn't give details about the kinky party, saying only that it was for research for a TV series.

We can reveal they attended a 2017 orgy run by Killing Kittens - a swingers' club set up by Emma Sayle, one of Kate Middleton's best pals, who became friends with the Duchess of Cambridge at the all-girls Downe House school, which they both attended.

Emma has adapted to the coronavirus lockdown by moving her members-only sex parties online.

Killing Kittens charges punters £20 a head to join internet orgies, transmitted via a global webcam network.

Emma (37) told us she was offering Belfast-born Eamonn and Ruth (both 60) free passes to the events after they mentioned her sex parties on This Morning.

"Meeting with Eamonn and Ruth at a Killing Kittens party as part of their research for a show in 2017 was a riot," she added.

"To help cheer them up during lockdown, I'm offering them free passes to any of my online parties. I think that they would really enjoy it - it's the ultimate in safe sex during the coronavirus lockdown."

Eamonn revealed last week on This Morning that he and Ruth had attended a sex party.

"We were thrown out before anything happened. We went to the foreplay. We went to the preamble," he said.

"We were filming for a series we were doing and my wife said, 'Get out of here before anything starts. Get out'.

"The organisers came up to us as we were leaving and said, 'Oh, you can't mention who you saw here'.

"I said, 'Oh, well, I didn't see anyone', but they said, 'No, there's someone who works in TV who says you know them. You know them and you have seen them here.'"

The couple posed in masks with Emma in 2017 for their Channel 5 series Eamonn and Ruth's Seven Year Itch.

The show marked the couple's seventh wedding anniversary and saw Eamonn blindfolded at the £450-a-head party as Ruth fed him spaghetti before they watched couples head to dungeons and "tantric massage areas".

Killing Kittens is estimated to have 160,000 members around the world.

Thousands paid to log on to Emma's first online orgy at the end of March.

"In the last five weeks the traffic to Killing Kittens' online community has hit an all-time high as many of our online members have voluntarily gone into isolation," she said.

"But now they can engage in the ultimate safe sex by going to a series of parties online."

Just as in real-life Killing Kittens parties, the participants wear masks, like those sported by guests at the orgy scene in Stanley Kubrick's 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut.

Emma has also held parties for "Silver Kittens", who are members over the age of 45.