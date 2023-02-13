Syrian refugee puts NI teens in touch with their creative side

Syrian refugee Seba running art workshops in local schools

A mother and child fleeing violence in the Syrian civil war — © AFP via Getty Images

Seba has been living in Belfast for the past year

Beyond Skin's Darren Ferguson with Seba and pupils Hanna Nuguse, Shahed Karmach, Winta Mehari and Arsema Tedros

Seba (centre) and pupils Hanna Nuguse and Shahed Karmach show off their work

A Syrian artist who fled to Belfast is teaching teens how to channel their creative side while she seeks asylum.

Seba Barhoum (39), who has been in the city for the past 12 months, is one of many refugee artists and musicians who have been forging vibrant new relationships thanks to a ground-breaking programme funded by the Community Relations Council (CRC).

The Musicians/Artists At Risk Resettlement Scheme (MARRS) was set up by the Beyond Skin arts initiative and the International Campaign for Afghanistan’s Musicians.

After musicians from other countries made requests, Beyond Skin expanded the project, which offers support in creative pursuits, mental health activities and English classes, as well as giving asylum seekers the chance to meet people from other communities.

Back home in Syria, Seba was an art professor and a practising artist before the civil war struck.

“My family was dispersed to several countries because of the war. My parents went to Saudi Arabia, I’m here in Belfast alone and I have a sister who lives with her husband in a city in England,” she said.

“We left our country because of war, ignorance and oppression against women and preventing them from having a decent life. We fled for fear of being robbed of our dignity and freedom.”

After escaping Syria, Seba lived in Greek Cyprus for four years, but it was a difficult time because she faced racism and humiliation.

“Now, for 12 months, I’ve lived in Belfast. I don’t feel alone, nor a refugee, nor have I received any bad treatment,” she said.

“On the contrary, I feel that I belong to this place for a long time, and people made me feel like I belong as a citizen.”

Beyond Skin CEO Darren Ferguson said the group was focused on providing support to musicians and artists coming to our shores, many of whom have to live in hotels.

The organisation developed projects to help asylum seeks forge connections with local creatives and with other minority communities.

One scheme saw refugee musicians spending an evening with the Shankill Road Defenders Flute Band, sharing pizzas, playing instruments and talking about music.

“It was a great opportunity for people to meet others coming to our shores, meet them face-to-face and get people together to collaborate,” Darren said.

“Through this programme, people seeking asylum are integrating really fast because they’re meeting different communities and getting out of the Home Office-controlled accommodation and meeting people.

“That integration just doesn’t happen if you’re not meeting people.

“We’re trying to make sure that in that room are people from local communities and from the settled ethnic minority communities meeting people who are seeking asylum and doing something creative together. It’s the way it needs to go to deal with people’s fears and stereotypes.”

Seba was living in a hotel in Belfast for around four months before moving into a shared house. She had been unable to teach and was not recognised as an artist.

Her link with Beyond Skin came about through joining the MARRS Guitar Club.

“We had a wonderful moment when Seba visited Start Together Studios, where we had a professional recording session happening,” Darren said.

“During a break, and despite Seba knowing only one chord on the guitar, we gave her a chance to be recorded professionally. The producer and engineer treated her no differently than any professional musician. They set up microphones and sound and recorded her playing along to other musicians using one chord.

“For me that is the essence of our work: the message that no matter your abilities or social status, you are special.”

Since being supported by MARRS, Seba has started teaching art through community and school workshops.

During the most recent one, she led a workshop at the Integrated College Glengormley, working with the Welcome Club, a group set up by the school for children seeking asylum.

Darren said: “It has been a huge confidence boost and good for her mental health. She was able to leave the ‘refugee’ label at the door.

Seba is delighted to have an outlet for her talents again. “I’m practising all my hobbies , and with great appreciation from the people here. Belfast has made me feel alive. I am grateful for everything that has made me move forward towards a free, dignified life,” she said.

“I thank the people and I thank God for the opportunity he gave me to come here.”

MARRS is making a massive difference to many lives, enabling professional musicians and artists to develop their skills, which helps their mental health and the process of integration, said Darren.

He added: “On the flipside, from settled communities’ lenses, it is helping people to recognise people seeking sanctuary by their gifts and skills — not identified by their refugee status — while also using the arts as an inclusive platform for shared learning, creative exchange, trust and relationship building.”

The CRC’s Community Relations/Cultural Diversity Small Grants Scheme provides support to community and voluntary groups throughout Northern Ireland to help develop their capacity to engage in community relations work and support the Executive’s commitment to building a more united society. For more information, visit www.community-relations.org.uk

*****

Seba's fears for sisters after deadly quake

WHILE Seba is rebuilding her life in Belfast, she was left shocked by the huge earthquake that devastated parts of Syria.

Two of her sisters are now being housed in a temporary shelter in the war-torn city of Aleppo, which was among the worst affected areas in the natural disaster, which also brought chaos to parts of southern Turkey.

Seba called on people to pray for her family and donate to emergency aid appeals.

She said: “The fear, pain and grief continue after the earthquake stops because Syria is facing a lot of difficulties to rescue victims underground and help survivors above ground due to a shortage of medicines, the high cost of basic goods and the scarcity of electricity, fuel and shelter in harsh winter weather.

“The situation is made worse by the international sanctions impacting the weak and vulnerable Syrian people, who suffer a lot and are still struggling for life but cling on by hope and faith.

“Some of the painful earthquake stories that I have heard include people making a choice between staying at home for fear of the bitter cold outside and going out to escape the earthquake.

“Others preferred to stay and die under the rubble because they believed [they would die] anyway from hunger or cold. Poverty, injustice, illness and despair fills their hearts.

“One girl had a leg amputated in an operation carried out under the rubble so that the rescue team could get her out.

“One parent wanted to put his dead child in his arms near a fireplace to warm him up before burying him because his child dreamed of feeling warmth.

“The families that survived are facing a new struggle in search of shelter, food and clothing because they have lost [what little] they had before the earthquake and are waiting for their fate gathered in mosques, churches and schools.

“Many children have become orphans. The fate of the missing remains unknown.

“I still have people to grieve for and worry about, including my family members — two of my sisters are in the city of Aleppo, relatives — friends and everyone else. Even if I don’t know them, they are human like me. They need any kind of help, no matter what.

“Pray for them. We are silent when pain and sadness overwhelm us and unable to say much in [the face of] death.”