Take your Hans off our hero's statue, says DUP man

Anger as Killyleagh physician removed over slavery links

The British Museum's decision to move a statue of one of Ulster's most famous sons has been criticised as "madness" by a DUP politician from his home village.

Down councillor William Walker said it is "a downright disgrace" that the world famous London museum has "pushed" its founding father, Killyleagh-born Sir Hans Sloane, off his pedestal over his links to slavery.

Hartwig Fischer, the institution's director, said the statue of Sloane, which once occupied a treasured place at the museum, has been placed in a secure cabinet alongside artefacts explaining his work in the context of the British Empire.

The museum said that the decision was influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement, following worldwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

Mr Fischer said: "We have pushed him off the pedestal. We must not hide anything. Healing is knowledge."

The museum said in a statement that the statue "has been redisplayed in its Enlightenment gallery juxtaposed with objects that reflect that Sloane's collection was created in the context of the British Empire and the slave economy.

"The display acknowledges that Sloane's travels and collecting in colonial Jamaica used enslaved Africans and explores the fact that his collecting was partly financed from the labour of enslaved Africans on his wife's sugar plantations."

But Mr Walker said: "Where is this madness going to stop? They would be better concentrating on modern day slavery which is continuing.

"This is a downright disgrace. It is time senior politicians from the prime minister down started standing up."

"We are proud to have a copy of the statue in Killyleagh," Mr Walker added. "Our village has marketed its links to Sloane and he was a man who did so much for the world.

DUP CLLR Billy Walker

"People need to learn what he did including giving the world the concept of free museums; he found a cure for smallpox; he pioneered science and medicine to do away with magic for treating illness; he promoted the use of quinine against malaria; he discovered milk chocolate; he was the first man to lead both royal colleges; he treated the poor for free.''

Sloane was named by BBC Radio in 2016 as one of the greatest people who have ever lived in Britain.

After leaving Killyleagh, Sloane built his reputation as a great physician, living in fashionable Bloomsbury in London where his patients included Samuel Pepys, Robert Walpole, Queen Anne and two King Georges.

But it is Sloane's marriage to Elizabeth Rose, the daughter of a wealthy slave planter in Jamaica - bringing him a one-third share of the net profits from her father's vast plantations - which put him on the list of Black Lives matters campaigners demanding his statute be taken down from its plinth and streets bearing his name at Knightsbridge in London renamed.

Sloane's drawings laid the foundation not just for the British Museum, but the National History Museum and the British Library, and he is known as "the mother and father of all collectors" as his initial collection of 80,000 objects and 50,000 books helped found all three London institutions.