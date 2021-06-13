Taken a look at Liam Neeson’s luxurious New York pad

Website on super-rich gives behind the keyhole look at NI actor’s sprawling home

Mega-rich movie star Liam Neeson is famously reclusive but cameras have just gone into his luxury New York home to show fans his lavish lifestyle.

A new website about the super-rich called Active Wealth estimates Ballymena-born Neeson’s wealth at a staggering $175million (£124m).

And their cameras have been pointed at Liam’s sprawling farmhouse mansion in Dutchess County, New York. His beloved late wife Natasha is buried near the property.

GENEROUS: Liam Neeson is known to give a lot of his fortune away to charity

Active Wealth has released a 10-minute YouTube video, allowing fans to see for themselves how the popular star lives.

As narrator Chris Montrose says in the mini documentary: “Neeson is incredibly wealthy and, frankly, he has more money than he knows what to do with.

“Luckily, he gives a lot of his money away to deserving charities like One Campaign and Unicef. He once raised £20,000 for breast cancer research and he even auctioned off one of his Star Wars light sabers.”

Liam’s stunning 37-acre home, which was built over 200 years ago, boasts an outdoor pool, a pool house, an international-sized tennis court, and a state-of-the-art movie theatre hidden inside an antique barn.

The swimming pool

When the 69-year-old actor needs to train for an action film, he swims punishing lengths in the outdoor pool, the documentary reveals.

At the centre of the estate is a beautiful country mansion. Every bedroom has its own plush bathroom.

Neeson with his late wife Natasha

Liam’s movie room is adorned with pictures of his favourite films and some which Natasha starred in. The couple would regularly spend time in the room watching movies together.

The movie room at Liam Neeson's luxurious New York estate

The Ballymena actor drives plenty of fast cars in action movies like Taken, but in real life he prefers to cruise around at a more leisurely pace in elegant and luxurious saloon cars like his $200,000 Bentley Continental GTC.

He also owns an understated Chevy Suburban. Montrose says: “It’s the perfect vehicle to drive to movie sets — as it’s comfortable, stylish and offers plenty of privacy”.

He also owns a BMW 5 series and an Audi which can go from 0-60 in six seconds.

One of the bedrooms in Liam Neeson's luxury home

“Liam has had a very interesting career so far,” recalls Montrose. “However, he wasn’t always such a huge action star. In the 1990s he was known more for serious performances in prestige dramas. That all changed with the movie Taken.”

The star earned approximately $40m thanks to the Taken franchise, and the Active Wealth site reveals how he likes to spend his money — living the high life in sunny St Tropez (a location he would often visit with Natasha). He has been spotted there in more recent years with Natasha’s actress sister Joely and mother Vanessa Redgrave.

The private road leading to Liam's Neeson's New York property

“Neeson grew up in Northern Ireland and he hasn’t forgotten about his homeland,” says Montrose. “He still enjoys travelling to the Emerald Isle and even provided the voiceover for a Tourism Ireland video.”

A deeply-private man, Liam has a passion for fly fishing, and likes to travel to far-off locations like New Zealand and Argentina to indulge his hobby. That hobby doesn’t come cheaply and the star often spends more than $30,000 per fishing trip.

His films have so far grossed more than $5.7billion at the box office. He earned a best actor nomination for Schindler’s List. He didn’t win an Oscar for his performance, but the critically-acclaimed drama still made $322.2m worldwide and cemented his place in history as one of the greatest actors of his generation.

FAMILY MAN: Liam and his son Micheal in the film Made In Italy

Netflix paid $18m for the rights to his latest adventure romp, The Ice Road.

“Liam is fairly tight-lipped about how he spends all his money,” adds Montrose, revealing: “He keeps a horde of cash underneath his mattress! He revealed this when promoting the movie The Commuter. Neeson is a down-to-earth guy — he doesn’t live in a mansion filled with gold.

“Neeson works non-stop and releases a new action movie each year.

“That’s why the pay cheques keep coming.

“Neeson makes as much as $20m per film and he’s one of the few actors who can garner such a huge salary. His action films rarely flop which explains why he’s worth $175m.”

Other celebrities who have lived in Dutchess County include actresses Mary Tyler Moore and Sigourney Weaver and musician Rufus Wainright.