Taoiseach set for Belfast talks to urge parties to avoid NI Assembly election

Parties under pressure to form government

Taoiseach Micheal Martin plans to hold talks with political leaders in Belfast in the coming days in a bid to avoid an Assembly election in the run-up to Christmas.

He will sit down with the DUP, among others, as it continues to refuse to form a power-sharing government in a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call another Stormont election if there is no government in place by the end of this month, but the DUP is holding firm.

Sources have said that Martin will use this final round of meetings with the parties to implore them to avoid holding another election, which would further delay the formation of a government.

But following a turbulent week for Liz Truss, all eyes are on Number 10. Many think the prime minister’s days are numbered, prompting questions over what that could mean for Stormont.

Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor on Friday and ditched a major chunk of her mini-budget in a desperate bid to stay in power.

However, another item in her in-tray is the dispute over the protocol, which was put in place to ensure free trade can continue across the north-south border, but which has angered unionist politicians.

While Mr Heaton-Harris could be pushing a winter election on the parties and the public, will Truss see Halloween?

And if not, where does that leave powersharing? Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said the “chaos which continues to play out at the heart of the British Tory government punishes workers and families”.

Another Stormont election looms large

He added the government needed “to engage in good faith with the European Union to protect the benefits of the protocol for local businesses and manufacturers, and end its threats to break international law”.

He stressed it was now “more important than ever that all parties in the North come together to stand up to the Tories, form an Executive and support workers and families”.

He continued: “Their actions and incompetence have worsened the economic crisis, caused a dramatic rise in the cost of mortgages and piled pressure on homeowners, pricing first-time buyers out of the market.

“They have put people’s pensions at risk.

“Their threat to follow through on cutting benefits would be catastrophic for the low-paid and the most vulnerable.

“Shamefully, all this mayhem was an effort to put more money in the pockets of the rich and the bankers.”

But DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said yesterday he believed there was a “real opportunity to replace the protocol with arrangements that unionists can support”, and said if this happens “devolution can be built on a better foundation”.

He warned that without the support of unionists “there can be no Stormont”, because “that would not be powersharing”.

“Not a single unionist MLA or MP supports the protocol,” he said, describing the post-Brexit deal as “undermining Northern Ireland’s place in the UK, both economically and constitutionally”.

“I hear warmer words from the EU, but we tried negotiating for two years while fully operating devolution. Our efforts were repeatedly rebuffed by the EU and Dublin in particular.

“We were told there could be no renegotiation. The Brussels negotiating mandate must change.

“They must recognise that their contribution to Northern Ireland in recent years has been to deepen division and ignore unionists.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the “instability at Westminster is bad for the UK and bad for UK global relationships at a time of crises in Ukraine and around the world”.

“Closer to home, negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol are entering a difficult stage and it is imperative the UK Government stay focused in order to find an acceptable deal,” he added.

“Anything that leads the EU to think that the present government is short-lived may lead to a cooling of negotiations, and an Assembly election in Northern Ireland is likely to see both the EU and UK retreat from those negotiations, as they did earlier this year.”

Mr Beattie said “stability is the key” and called on Westminster to “focus on settling the ship in stormy waters”.