Tara-Lynne’s plea for stricken Derry Girls child battling leukaemia

An online fundraiser has been set up to help little Zoe Brown (4) and her family as she undergoes chemotherapy

Derry Girls star Tara Lynne O’Neill has pleaded with the public to help a child actor from the show who is battling lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Tara Lynne, better known as Ma Mary in the hit Channel 4 comedy, shared a JustGiving link on her social media for Zoe Brown, who played baby Anna Quinn — the younger sister of lead character Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson).

Following three blood transfusions, a bone marrow biopsy and several rounds of chemotherapy, the four-year-old has lost “all her hair” and is “unable to walk”, according to her family.

A JustGiving page was set up to “help ease the pain” for Zoe and her family.

Sharing the link on her Twitter account, Tara said: “Zoe, baby Anna in season two of Derry Girls... let’s help raise £500 for little Zoe. Please donate on JustGiving and share.”

At the time of publication, the fundraising appeal had smashed its £500 target and stood at almost £5,500.

Zoe shared her role with her twin, Sophie, in the second and third season.

Their mum confirmed her daughter had undergone chemotherapy as well as numerous bone marrow biopsies and lumbar punctures.

She told Belfast Live that losing her hair has been “the saddest wee bit” for her daughter and that even though she is currently unable to walk due to side effects of the treatment, she is “still smiling”.

Leah said she had given up work in order to care for Zoe as she undergoes her treatment, which will last until Christmas.

Zoe will also need maintenance chemotherapy for another two years.

She also said Zoe’s sister had started primary school without her. Leah explained: “I think I was just in a daze... I still sort of am, to be honest.

“She’s been in theatre so many times.

“She gets lumbar punctures to put chemo in her spinal fluid and that’s done under anaesthetic.

“You never think your child is going to be in theatre at all, and the last seven weeks she has been in many times.

“Zoe just had the longest, thickest hair and it was the first thing anyone talked about when they saw her.

“We met other little girls up at the children’s ward and they’re beautiful and so lovely.

“They have no hair either, but they’ve made her feel better about the whole thing.

“The NHS is amazing, it really is. The consultants and nurses are absolutely brilliant.”

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee said she was saddened to hear about Zoe’s poor health.

“I am so sorry Zoe is going through this,” she said.

“She’s the most wonderful little girl and we are lucky to have her as part of our Derry Girls family.

“I’m sending her and her family strength and love.”

Derry Girls is the most watched TV series in Northern Ireland since 2002, when modern records began.

Its finale aired last month after three seasons.