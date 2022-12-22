Taskforce set up to help asylum seekers adjust to new lives in Northern Ireland

A taskforce has been set up to help asylum seekers adjust to their new lives.

The Strategic Planning Group on Contingency Accommodation has already met twice and drawn up an action plan.

Beyond Belfast, asylum seekers are being placed in the Antrim and Newtownabbey, Derry City and Strabane, Mid and East Antrim, Ards and North Down and Causeway Coast and Glens council areas.

The new group comes under the umbrella of the Executive Office, even though asylum issues are the responsibility of the Home Office.

It is not known exactly how many asylum seekers are in Northern Ireland, but Home Office data shows 1,404 people are being supported.

In the year to June, 63,089 applied for asylum across the UK — an increase of 77% over three years.

Among them is Somalian-born Astur, who lived in cold, mouldy and smelly accommodation when she first arrived.

She told a study funded by Queen’s University: “We have many kind, kind neighbours who look out for (us).

“My children say they are from here. They are getting an accent. We don’t want to live anywhere else.”

South Belfast SDLP MP Claire Hanna said there had been a “fundamental failure by the Executive” to adequately co-ordinate services.

She added that support had been “piecemeal and largely reliant on voluntary and community organisations to step into the breach”.

The Executive Office said more funding would be provided through the Home Office.

An official told a meeting of council leaders that the Executive Office wanted to house asylum seekers across all council areas.

Mid and East Antrim DUP councillor Billy Ashe asked for clarity on the Executive Office’s responsibilities.

The official replied: “While we have no remit in the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers as this is a Home Office responsibility, (we) have been working with local government and statutory partners to identify how best to develop capacity and infrastructure in local areas, including outside Belfast.”