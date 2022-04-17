Tattoo artist named as sixth suspect in Ballymena hatchet murder bid

This is the sixth suspect in a shocking hatchet murder bid which left a man close to death.

Tattoo artist Denver Moon (35) was named in court as two men also accused of being involved in the attack were denied bail.

Moon has been arrested, questioned and released on bail pending further enquiries.

This case centres on the abduction and attempted murder of a man who was found half-naked in a field outside Ballymena in October last year.

The victim had sustained multiple serious injuries and spent weeks in intensive care.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Thursday that a seventh, as yet unnamed suspect is on police bail and that detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the brutal attack.

Among those already charged over the incident are prominent loyalist David Coleman, from Fountain Place in Ballymena.

Loyalist Dee Coleman

A previous hearing was told that the victim was ordered to Coleman’s house on the pretence of packing cocaine to pay off a drugs debt.

It is alleged he was then interrogated by the high-profile loyalist about “stealing drug customers and hacking his phone”.

A vicious attack followed, with the victim repeatedly punched and stabbed close to his heart.

The court was told he was forced to use his own clothes to mop up his blood before being bundled into the boot of a car and driven to a field in Co Antrim.

There, he was hit over the head with a hatchet.

He was later found unconscious, wearing just his shoes and boxer shorts.

The victim told cops that during his ordeal, he allegedly heard Coleman on the phone asking “where he could get rid of someone”.

At Thursday’s bail hearing, which involved two others, a police officer alleged the suspects before the court were members of a drug dealing gang who had subjected the victim to “merciless violence”.

The officer further claimed they were “willing to kill anyone who they deem to have stepped out of line and that makes them a danger to the public”.

Both men were remanded back into custody and the case was adjourned to next month.