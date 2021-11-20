Taxi sex act couple not needed for driver’s trial

A couple at the centre of a viral video showing them engaging in a sex act in the back seat of a taxi will not have to testify in court during the driver’s trial.

Defence counsel Aaron Thompson told Craigavon Magistrates Court last week the only witness who will be required to give evidence against taxi driver Andrew Tortolani, who is accused of disseminating the footage, “is the officer in charge” of the case.

Tortolani (54), from Sandringham in Portadown, is charged with the improper use of a public communication network on July 18 this year by sending a “message or other matter was indecent.”

The charge relates to an incident in July when videos were circulated on social media depicting a couple in the back seat of a Value Cabs taxi engaging in a prolonged sex act.

When the male passenger pays the fare at the end of the video he leaves a tip with the driver who is heard saying it was “cheaper than a room” when it came to the cost of the journey.

Despite pleas from the PSNI not to share the footage, the videos went viral and the man in the footage told police it was shared without his consent.

During a brief mention of the case last Wednesday, Mr Thompson said the couple at the centre of the video “are not needed effectively… so it’s a one v one case.” District Judge Greg McCourt scheduled the contest for December 8.