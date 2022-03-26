Taylor Hawkins: Boy named after Foo Fighters drummer left devastated by hero’s death

Musician, who was found dead in hotel room, shared stage with Belfast boy

A Belfast Foo Fighters fan who named her son after Taylor Hawkins has told how the drummer’s sudden death has devastated the family.

Nikki Blackburn and her husband Daniel’s son Taylor even joined the band, fronted by former Nirvana star Dave Grohl, on stage during a gig in 2019.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday. The band had been due to play a festival show in the city as part of a South American tour.

His unexpected death sent shockwaves through the music industry and led to an outpouring of sympathy and grief from fans and fellow musicians.

Nikki (42), from north Belfast, told Sunday Life: “We’re absolutely heartbroken. Hearing the news that someone you have admired and adored for so many years has passed away is one of the most heartbreaking things ever.

“We woke up to messages from friends offering their condolences, and then my husband just said ‘Taylor Hawkins is dead’.

“I immediately started crying. I couldn’t believe it and I didn’t want it to be true, then I realised we were going to have to tell our son that the drummer we named him after, who he loved and was on stage with, is gone.

“I was crying, and he just said, ‘Oh no, mama’. It was so sad. He had tears in his eyes because he knew how heartbroken we were, but also because he enjoyed every minute on stage with him.”

Taylor Blackburn, then aged five, was plucked out of the crowd and brought onto the stage with the Foos at Belfast’s Vital festival in 2019.

His appearance with the band hit the headlines, along with adorable images of the little one rocking out on stage with his heroes.

“He was up there waving his arms around with them, and Taylor Hawkins looked at our son with this big, goofy smile on his face. It just meant the world,” Nikki said.

“Our Taylor adored him. That moment of the two of them meeting each other is something we will cherish for ever. It was just an amazing day.

“That was the last time we saw the band — we saw them every time they came to the UK and Ireland. We’re just absolutely gutted we didn’t know that would be the last time to see him.

“In a way, the last time was the one that created the most amazing memories for our family. That’s something we will never, ever forget.”

Tributes from the great and good of the music industry poured in for the 50-year-old as word spread of his death.

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr was among those mourning him with Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose describing Hawkins as a “really great guy, drummer n’ family man”.

Metallica drummer Ulrich said on social media: “Thank you, Taylor... thank you for always having the biggest, warmest smile on your face and for lighting up every room with your infectious energy and good vibes.

“Your phone call a week ago touched and inspired me and I will always be appreciative for you championing our community, as in your parting words…. ‘Drummers stick together’. Damn right, brother. Except now the community is lesser without you.”

Local police said the death may be drug-related. The 50-year-old drummer, who had a history of substance use, was found dead in a hotel room in the capital of the country.

A spokesperson for Colombian police said: “The cause of death has yet to be established.

“According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs.”

Local reports suggested that hotel staff called the emergency services after Hawkins suffered chest pains, but he was already dead by the time medical responders arrived.

Hawkins, a father of three, had openly discussed his drug and overdose struggles years before what the band called his “tragic and untimely” death.