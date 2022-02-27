Tears and tributes for Christopher Stalford as family, friends and political foes say farewell to DUP man

Mr Stalford's wife watches on as his coffin is lifted into the hearse

Mourners at the funeral of DUP Assembly member Christopher Stalford have been told of the frantic attempts to save the father-of-four’s life.

And in the aftermath of his death, a moving account of how his wife Laura and young children, aged between four to 10, comforted each other in prayer.

Reverend Marty Gray told the packed church in south Belfast, “Trinity, Oliver, Cameron and Abigail, they were the apple of his eye. He just loved being with them.

“Christopher died very suddenly last Saturday night. He took unwell and despite the best efforts of two teams of paramedics he passed away.

“The next morning, that was a testament of how much of an impact his faith and Laura’s faith had had on their family.

“Because after Laura broke the news to the children, Cameron (7) said, ‘Will we pray now?’ And all four children prayed and thanked God for the life of their father and that he was now in heaven.”

His devastated family looked drained and shell-shocked as they said a last goodbye, but a source of comfort, perhaps, came in the many who attended his funeral at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church.

A piper playing the hymn Abide With Me guided them in as political friends and foes put their divisions aside to sit shoulder to shoulder among the pews.

Assembly speaker Alex Maskey and his Sinn Fein party colleagues John O’Dowd and Deirdre Hargey were in attendance as were Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, TUV leader Jim Allister, Alliance’s Naomi Long, SDLP MP Claire Hanna, PSNI deputy chief constable Mark Hamilton, loyalist chief Jackie McDonald and the grand secretary of the Orange Order, the Reverend Mervyn Gibson.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and former party leader and ex-first minister Peter Robinson were accompanied by other party members, MPs and MLAs including Paul Givan, Mervyn Storey, Ian Paisley, Nigel Dodds, Michelle McIlveen and Gregory Campbell.

Former leader and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots helped carry his colleague’s coffin which was draped in Orange lilies. Overcome with emotion, he later broke down in tears.

The day was a chance for the party Christopher Stalford loved so much, to pay their own special tributes. A series of intimate photos of the Assembly member’s life and career were projected onto screens inside the church.

DUP North Belfast MLA William Humphrey spoke of the pair’s special friendship, describing Christopher as the “other half” of their “double-act”. “There was never a dull moment when Christopher was around, as a public representative and a regular on our TV screens he was a strong, articulate and consummate performer,” he said.

“Elected to Stormont to represent his beloved South Belfast, Christopher felt he had arrived where he always wanted to be, serving his people as their MLA.

“Words cannot describe the sense of pain and loss felt by his friends, family and colleagues today, we are all devastated by his passing.

“Christopher Stalford was unique, a true character, he had a huge intellect and a sharp mind with a great sense of humour.

“An acerbic wit with an infectious laugh he was a true friend even though as Assembly colleagues we were often the butt of each other’s jokes and insults.

“He was the other half of our double-act, he was a man of considerable talent, our world is the poorer for his passing and a bright light has been extinguished.

“An outstanding young life taken far too soon, Stormont has lost a brilliant parliamentarian, unionism has lost a great advocate, South Belfast an exceptional representative and Northern Ireland a proud and visionary son.”

Mr Humphrey believes his friend’s political passions developed in the pram and he later joined the DUP when he was a teenager.

“He often told me, ‘I’m like a stick of rock. If you cut me in half, it’ll say DUP’,” added Mr Humphrey.

Described as a “bright boy,” Christopher was an alumnus of Wellington College and Queen’s University. Mourners were told he made sure voters knew his roots in the local community.

Reverend Marty Gray told them: “So you know what, whenever Christopher went to canvass the area, he made sure everyone knew where he went to school so they knew that he was a south Belfast boy through and through.

“He was proud of being from down the road, and not up the road. One night for art homework at Wellington College, he was asked to draw a picture of what he saw outside his bedroom window. All he could see were the roofs of terrace houses. So he got drawing.”

Throughout his life, Christopher was never afraid to speak his mind, Rev Gray recalling his anger when a decision was made at his school not to sell poppies for the Royal British Legion anymore.

The church heard he bought a box himself with his money and “handed them out as gifts” at school.

“He was able to get around it by being clever, by being political,” said Rev Gray.

Mourners were told his was “an outstanding young life,” tragically cut short.

“Today we grieve for the years ahead that he will not see. Today, we grieve for the ambitions he will not get to fulfil,” added Rev Gray.

After his thanksgiving ceremony, there were more poignant scenes outside, as hundreds of mourners lined the Ravenhill Road as Christopher Stalford’s family took him to his final resting place.