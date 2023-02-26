Teen hammer assault accused ‘rumbled by bum-fluff moustache’

Teen identified by his bum-fluff moustache, court hears

A teenager has been charged over an assault on a delivery driver

A teenager charged with battering a female delivery driver while wielding a hammer was identified by cops thanks to his “bum-fluff” moustache, a court has been told.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be identified, is charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon over the incident, which happened in north Belfast in the early hours of last Monday.

During the ordeal, a woman was dragged from her car, threatened with a hammer and punched in the face, leaving her bloodied and bruised.

On Wednesday the accused appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court via video-link from Hydebank Prison for a bail application during which police outlined how he was caught.

An officer told the hearing: “A female was delivering a takeaway on Castleton Gardens at around 12.20am on Monday when she was attacked.

“She said a male wearing a baseball cap with a bum-fluff moustache came close to her and produced a hammer while shouting at her to ‘Get back’.

“The injured party had a swollen and bloodied lip from being hit, as well as bruising and swelling on her side.

“The defendant entered a nearby property before being apprehended after a crowd gathered during the incident.”

Opposing bail, the officer told the court the accused was a prolific offender with 39 previous convictions, including nine for assaulting police and two for rioting.

The court also heard he was on bail for other matters and had a history of not abiding by release conditions.

Remanding the defendant into custody, District Judge Steven Keown described him as “unmanageable” for bail.

The judge added: “Bail is refused due to risk of re-offending and inability to adhere to bail conditions in previous cases.”

The matter was adjourned until next month.