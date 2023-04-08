Teen remanded into custody charged with blackmailing girls for pictures

A Co Armagh teenager was remanded into custody today accused of blackmailing young girls into sending explicit images which he then allegedly sold.

Max Hollingsbee confirmed he understood the eight offences against him when he appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court by videolink from police custody.

The bulk of the charges were allegedly committed by the 19-year-old in October last year. They include blackmail, distributing or showing indecent images of children, possessing indecent images, sexual communication with a child and the improper use of a telecommunication network to send an indecent message.

A PSNI officer told the court that the teen had been on police bail for seven older offences when “further evidence came to light’’ that he had continued to use social media ``despite his bail conditions preventing such”.

Describing his methods as “aggressive and intimidating behaviour” online, the officer said that according to the police case, Hollingsbee created fake social media profiles and posing as young female, enticed other young girls to send images.

Once those had been sent, the teenager threatened them with exposure “if they did not co-operate” with his demands for further explicit images.

The constable claimed that Hollingsbee continued to access teen chatrooms where images are exchanged and has conducted internet searches suggesting he has “a great interest in young females.”

“We believe he is a risk to vulnerable adults and children,” said the officer, claiming that Hollingsbee sells images on and then blackmails the people he sold the images to.

“This is a considerable, sizeable, well-established enterprise and a pattern of behaviour that has shown no sign of stopping,” he added.

Objecting to bail, police said there were fears if released the teen, a computer science student ``could delete and dispose’’ of evidence.

But a defence lawyer argued now that his parents “are alert to police concerns” they will take a “role in supervising any liberty” that may be granted.

“He now properly understands the difficulty he faces because he is in court on these matters,” said the barrister, “if that doesn’t give him a clear warning, nothing will.”

The court was told Hollingsbee would comply with any bail conditions but if he was remanded into custody it would result in him being kept back a year in his computer course.

But the judge wasn’t convinced by any of the arguments.

“These are horrible, insidious offences involving young people and I’m going to refuse bail,” said Rosie Watters.

Hollingsbee was remanded into custody with the case adjourned until the end of the month.