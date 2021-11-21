Teen ‘threw fireworks at cops’ homes for a laugh’ on Remembrance Sunday

Young man also accused of harassing female officer

This is the man accused of throwing fireworks at police officers’ homes from a car on Remembrance Sunday.

Student and ambulance organisation worker Robert Douglas is also accused of harassing one of the cops — a woman officer — and driving dangerously.

The 19-year-old Coleraine man appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video-link from custody on Tuesday. The court heard fireworks launched from a passing car exploded outside the homes of police officers last Sunday.

Objecting to bail, a PSNI detective said there were two attacks on a house in Coleraine and incidents in the Portrush area.

The court heard fireworks had been set off in Portrush at around 7.20pm, followed by fireworks being twice fired at the home of an off-duty officer in Coleraine.

The off-duty policewoman said CCTV showed the fireworks had been launched from a car similar to a vehicle owned by the defendant, who she knows through work.

The court heard a firework partially exploded at the front of the property. Ten minutes later, a second was fired and exploded on a neighbour’s driveway.

At around 9pm, a firework was set off near the home of an officer in Portrush, after which police followed a vehicle until it went the wrong way on a one-way street.

When police stopped the car later, they found Douglas and an 18-year-old male passenger inside.

The officer said when interviewed, the defendant said he and the passenger had picked up fireworks and “discussed about how they would set them off for a bit of fun”.

The court was told Douglas denied knowing the female police officer in Coleraine and said he was not targeting her home.

The court heard he had a limited record but a number of pending cases, including harassment of another officer.

Objecting to bail, the detective said the defendant had been on bail at the time of the alleged offences.

The officer said he believed Douglas had “a bit of an infatuation with police”.

The detective said police were investigating a report that the defendant had been in attendance at an “army camp” at Magilligan on November 14 and that after being spoken to by staff, he had driven off.

The detective said Douglas was also seen acting suspiciously in the area and “trying to get in to the prison”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “Most people try to get out.”

A defence barrister said during a PSNI interview, the other accused, who was not before the court, had “accepted setting off the fireworks from the passenger seat of the vehicle” and had been given police bail.

The defence lawyer said Douglas had been suspended from a role but was “on the books” of a nursing agency.

He had been working with an ambulance organisation and is due to start a degree in paramedic science in England.

The lawyer said the thread running through the alleged offending was “this interaction with police”.

It was also disclosed that the pending cases involved allegations of resisting police, wasting police time, using a flashing blue light on a car and harassment of an officer.

Granting Douglas bail, Judge Broderick said the allegations were very serious but he had a limited record.

The judge said on the face of it, there was a very strong case against Douglas and that he had made admissions at interview.

The bail conditions include a 7pm to 7am curfew with an electronic tag. He is not to contact the female officer he is accused of harassing and is not to be within 100 metres of any police station, prison or Army base. He is also barred from driving or being a passenger in a private vehicle and is excluded from Portrush and an area of Coleraine.

The case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 13.