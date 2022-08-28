Teenager battling chronic fatigue set to take on charity abseil

Erin Wall puts a brave face on her condition, carrying on as best she can

A sport-loving teenager who now struggles to walk is to push herself to the limits and abseil for charity next month.

Erin Wall (15), from Richhill, battles chronic fatigue, periods of paralysis and can even lose the power to speak because of Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

However, the plucky Portadown College GCSE pupil is set to join her aunt Victoria Bryans to scale down the towering 51-metre (167ft) high Europa Hotel in Belfast on September 25.

The determined duo hope their efforts will raise at least £500 for a new charity, FND Matters NI.

Through the charity, Erin has made friends with other teenagers who also live with the devastating neurological condition.

Despite undergoing countless medical tests in recent years, Erin has been told that because FND is so rare, there is no treatment path available to her.

She admits: “It can be hard because I have good days and bad days.

“I loved hockey, netball and athletics but now I just hope to have the energy to get through a day at school.

“Because there is no medication, the best you can do is to try and figure out your triggers, if there are any, and just balance yourself out and try to conserve your energy for when you need it.

“I have had to give up sports but I have tried to find other things I like which don’t require too much energy, like reading which I love.

“Thankfully the paralysis and speech problems are less frequent but the chronic fatigue is really bad.”

It is thought there are around 1,500 people in Northern Ireland with FND.

It is a neurological disorder that affects how the brain and central nervous system send and receive signals.

While conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease leave discernible physical and neurological damage, with FND there is no structural damage or disease which makes it difficult to treat.

Symptoms can vary in frequency and severity and can include weakness, pain, tremors, non-epileptic seizures, headaches, slurred speech, blurred vision and blackouts to name only a few.

Erin struggles with most of these symptoms including fatigue, painful muscle spasms, blackout episodes, temporary paralysis and seizures.

The severity of her condition impacts on all her loved ones — sister Naomi (17), brother Lewis (12), dad Stevie (50), a project manager, and mum Ruth (46), who is a director of Craigavon Plastics Limited.

Ruth says: “The way I explain FND is it’s a bit like a roller-coaster. It is so incredibly unpredictable.

“Erin could be having a really good week and then boom, she could be on the floor blacking out for an hour-and-a-half and then not be able to walk for a day or two, not able to talk or make it into school for a week.”

Because of the chronic fatigue she suffers daily, Erin plans to rest in the lead-up to her charity abseil next month.

FND Matters NI campaigns to raise awareness of this debilitating condition and offers support through peer group meetings, a befriending service and counselling services.

Erin says of her charity challenge: “I’m quite excited at the minute but maybe when it gets closer to the day, I am sure I will get nervous.

“I really want to support FND Matters. Joining the peer group at first felt weird because their experiences were so similar to mine in terms of school and the medical help they received.

“They are very good at just being there for you and just listening when things get tough and you are feeling frustrated.

“The charity also offers free therapy sessions which I am hoping to also benefit from and any money raised through the abseil will go towards funding this.”

If you would like to support Erin you can make a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/erin-wall?utm_term=RVDbpdJZm

For further information on the charity go to www.fndmatters.org.uk