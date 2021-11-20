Teenager charged over Cookstown assault which saw man attacked with broken bottle

A teenager described as having a “shocking record for high violence offences” has been charged over an assault in Cookstown.

A special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday heard the recently-turned 16-year-old attacked a male who fled to nearby premises for safety but was followed and assaulted again.

A police officer said she could connect the accused to the charges of assault and possessing an offensive weapon in public as well as attacking and resisting police when arrested.

She explained that several emergency calls were received about an assault at Loy Street, Cookstown around 5pm on November 18.

The court heard the youth was seen drinking a bottle of alcohol which he smashed and wielded as a weapon before striking the victim who managed to run to a takeaway.

However the youth and his sister, who was accompanying him, followed and CCTV showed them repeatedly assault the injured party before fleeing the scene.

When arrested the teenager resisted violently, at one stage spitting in an officer’s face, the court was told.

His sister was also arrested and cooperated fully with police, giving an account of the incident which was said to be retaliation against the injured party for attacking the youth several days beforehand. While also charged, she was released to appear in court next month.

Opposing bail for the youth, the officer told the court he was only recently released from custody for other offending.

Over the last six years he has lived only short periods at the family home as his parents cannot control him, and has been living in bespoke accommodation, “on a ratio of 2-1, that being two social workers supervising him individually at all times.”

Attempts to find suitable accommodation since his release have failed, leading Social Services to agree he could return to the family home on a temporary basis, despite this being regarded as unsuitable and, “chaotic.”

The officer said: “Police have concerns of the danger (youth) poses to others and himself. He is very well known to police for serious offending since a young age. More matters are pending including charges from an incident in which he took a female relative prisoner in her home and held a knife to her throat. On that occasion the risks were so severe police armed response attended and (youth) had to be tasered.”

On another occasion the youth demanded two social workers supervising his care take him to get a tattoo. However on arrival staff told him they couldn’t do the tattoo after which he, “threw a hissy fit and demanded the social workers drive him to his family home. They were in fear throughout the journey,” the officer said.

A defence barrister argued bail should be granted given her client’s age and complex needs.

She said: “He wants to return to his family home where he is currently visited every other day by social workers.”

District Judge Barney McElhome said he felt there are risks associated with this and while agreeing on the presumption of bail for youths noted, “a shocking record for high violence offending.”

He ruled release would be to an approved address with an 8pm to 8am curfew along with a ban on alcohol and non-prescribed drugs. There is also to be no contact by any means with the victim in the case.

The case is listed for mention later this month.